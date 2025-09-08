Carrie Underwood Debuts New ‘Sunday Night Football’ Look and Sound—and NFL Fans Are Buzzing

Twenty years ago, American Idol made Carrie Underwood a household name when viewers crowned her the season 4 champion. Not long after, the “Before He Cheats” songstress joined the NFL universe when she took over the Sunday Night Football anthem from Faith Hill. Indeed, football enthusiasts have been waiting several months for Sunday night—and now it’s finally here.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills tonight. And while the game will be a must-see showdown, the fireworks started before Sunday night thanks to Underwood’s Sunday Night Football jingle.

Carrie Underwood is back for Sunday Night Football pic.twitter.com/1vcDcoydAB — Jαƈƙʂσɳ Tҽҽɳ 🧡🎃 (@teen_jackson) September 8, 2025

As you might expect, the praise for Underwood quickly began to roll in. “Carrie Underwood is back no better feeling!” wrote one X user. “Carrie Underwood, I missed you,” another fan added.

With Underwood back on our screen, football season can officially be underway, as echoed by this fan who stated, “Hearing Carrie Underwood after 200+ days of no football is always blessing my ears.”

At this point, Sunday Night Football staple Carrie Underwood has logged the same amount of seasons in the NFL as Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton. Every year, the best-selling country artist manages to surprise fans with an updated rendition of “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night.” This year is no different, with Underwood hitting the stage in a shimmering blue dress ahead of the Buffalo Bills’ home matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

“It’s just very glam,” the nine-time CMA Award winner told NBC. “It’s always great, it’s always exciting, it’s always fun.”

Carrie Underwood gives you an exclusive look into her THIRTEENTH Sunday Night Football open. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/3R0IkeAZE4 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 7, 2025

The beloved Sunday Night Football anthem borrows its melody from Joan Jett & The Blackhearts‘ 1988 smash “I Hate Myself for Loving You.” Underwood has seen the tune change twice throughout her 13-year tenue, from “Oh, Sunday Night” to “Game On” to the most current iteration.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 13 years,” Underwood said.

Underwood Reveals Her Favorite Part of ‘SNF’ Experience

For Carrie Underwood, the fans are the best part of her Sunday Night Football reign. “They’ll come up to me, like, on the street and be like, ‘Oh my gosh! I love Sunday night football. That’s my son’s favorite song,’” she said.

After the Dallas Cowboys’ 24-20 opening loss against defending Super Bowl champs Philadelphia, some disgruntled fans are taking solace in the country singer’s return. “Cowboys season already in the toilet,” one wrote on X/Twitter. “At least Carrie Underwood is still set to appear on Sunday Night Football.”

Another posed the question, “What are you looking forward to more.. watching Sunday night football, or watching Carrie underwood sing before Sunday night football? Idk, tough one. But good question.”

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry