It’s Insane That These 4 Incredible Pop Songs From the 1970s Weren’t Bigger Hits

The pop charts are hard to reach, and plenty of songs should have made it higher, especially songs from the 1970s that are considered classics today. Let’s take a look at just a few examples, shall we?

“Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac (1975)

Fleetwood Mac were on an upward trajectory in 1975, though they wouldn’t truly pop off until 1977 with the release of Rumours. Still, they were a big band in 1975, so it’s a little crazy to me that one of the most poignant and beloved folk rock songs that spurred on more than a few existential crises didn’t chart insanely well on the pop charts. This standout Stevie Nicks original never got a chance as a single back in 1975 on the band’s self-titled album. More than two decades later, in promotion of the band’s live reunion record The Dance, the song was finally released as a single. And even then, it only made it to No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. What gives?!

“Heroes” by David Bowie (1977)

This one has always puzzled me. “Heroes” is one of David Bowie’s most beloved songs, from the most successful and creatively fruitful eras of his career. His Berlin era yielded three amazing albums with incredible hit songs. Somehow, though, “Heroes” didn’t top the charts in the way one would expect. This art rock jam only reached No. 24 in the UK and failed to make it to the Hot 100 at all. And it was heavily promoted, too.

“Tiny Dancer” by Elton John (1972)

This classic from Elton John has been in country films, television shows, and playlists of bona fide megafans for years. And yet, when it first dropped, it really wasn’t a big hit. “Tiny Dancer” did quite well in the years that followed, but in 1972, it only peaked at No. 41 on the Hot 100 chart. In fact, it wasn’t until 2018 that the pop-rock classic became Certified Gold in the UK. Very strange, if you ask me.

“Let Me Roll It” by Paul McCartney and Wings (1974)

This is such a good Wings song, I’m really shocked that it wasn’t more of a pop hit. Sadly, though, “Let Me Roll It” by Paul McCartney and Wings makes it to our list of songs from the 1970s that didn’t chart well on the pop charts. This bluesy rockin’ classic got a lot less attention compared to its A-side, “Jet”, and didn’t really chart at all. That’s a shame, because it makes it to McCartney’s live performances to this very day, and it has a little taste of John Lennon to it.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images