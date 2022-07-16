Jack White to Perform at Local London Record Stores

Jack White has made his Entering Heaven Alive album release intimate for fans by announcing two acoustic performances and a sold-out show in London. The performances will take place at local record stores, followed by a signing session.

On Friday, July 22, White will make an appearance at London’s Rough Trade East, a local record store in East London, for the first acoustic performance. He is set to perform a sold-out show at London’s Union Chapel the same night. White performs three solo acoustic sets on Saturday, July 23, at Third Man London’s Blue Basement.

Performing at these local record stores is not the only way that White supports independent businesses. He is making vinyl variants of “Detroit Denim” exclusively available at independent record stores, “Tranquil Turquoise” available at the Third Man Records web store, and “Heavenly Eclipse” available via Vinyl Me, Please, and a Barnes & Noble with an exclusive slip mat.

Listening parties for Entering Heaven Alive will also be hosted by participating record stores, where exclusive posters and astragalomancy (divination dice) for the forthcoming album will be on-sale.

Entering Heaven Alive, due out July 22, is White’s second album released this year. Fear of The Dawn, was released earlier this year in April. White is in the midst of his Supply Chain Issues Tour in Europe and will make his way back to North America on August 13 in Minneapolis at the MN Armory. (See tour dates below)

THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES TOUR 2022

July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle ++

July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National <<

July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>

July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>

July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>

July 30 – Yuzawa, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival *

August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory ^^

August 14 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom ^^^^

August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena ^^^^

August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^^^^

August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage #

August 20 – Flint MI – The Whiting ><

August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark ††

August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena §§§§

August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion §§§§

August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre §§§§

August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater ####

August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park ####

August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre ####

September 15 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond *

September 16 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit <>

September 17-18 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown *

September 19 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre ==

September 20 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center ==

September 21 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando ==

September 23 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore <>

September 25 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium <>

September 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion []

September 30 – Tucson, AZ – The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall []

October 1 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival *

October 7-8 – Tecate Coordenada – Guadalajara, MX *

October 9 – Pepsi Center – Mexico City, MX ==

October 12 – Popload Festival – São Paulo, BR *

October 14 – Primavera Sound Buenos Aires – Buenos Aires, AR *

October 16 – Primavera Sound Santiago – Santiago, CL *

* Festival Performance

w/ SPECIAL GUESTS

++ Larkin Poe (July 14-15)

<< Equal Idiots (July 16)

>> Mdou Moctar (July 18, 19, 20)

^^ Starcrawler (August 13)

^^^^ Ezra Furman (August 14, 16-17)

# July Talk (August 19)

††Cherry Glazerr (August 21)

§§§§ Cautious Clay (August 23-25)

#### Glove (August 27-29)

>< Zelooperz (August 20)

<>The Paranoyds (September 16, 23, 25)

== Cat Power (September 19-21, October 9)

[] Ichi-Bons (September 27, 30)