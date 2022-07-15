Watch: H.E.R Covers Coldplay’s “Fix You” Backstage at Music of the Spheres Tour

While Coldplay has been conquering stadiums across the world on their Music of the Spheres Tour, they took some time out of their busy schedules to highlight one of their opening acts, H.E.R.

The rock outfit posted a video to Twitter on Thursday (July 14) in which H.E.R performs a haunting cover of Coldplay’s classic “Fix You” alongside four of her backup singers. The 25-year-old belts the 2005 hit with ease, delivering soaring a capella vocals backstage, ahead of her opening set in Berlin. The group added a caption to the video saying, “We’re so lucky to hear these voices every night on tour.”

Watch the snippet below.

Fix You by @HERMusicx, backstage in Berlin. We’re so lucky to hear these voices every night on tour. 💛❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/s1t21SI74A — Coldplay (@coldplay) July 14, 2022

H.E.R is just one of the support acts across Coldplay’s latest romp around the world. The tour, which features more than 70 stops across North America, Europe, and Latin America, is in support of the group’s ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres. The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard charts and spawned the No. 1 hit “My Universe” in collaboration with K-Pop royals BTS.

In addition to the star-studded support acts, Coldplay has brought out a number of famous faces across the tour, including Bruce Springsteen, Kelly Rowland, and Kylie Minogue.

Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images