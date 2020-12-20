The “Stand With Teachers” virtual holiday fundraising event adds appearances from Jackson Browne and Bruce Springsteen to its previously announced lineup, which includes performances from Eddie Vedder and Margo Price. The hour-long streaming event of music and conversation premieres Monday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET and honors the dedication of educators who have helped students and families survive throughout 2020.

Van Zandt has been a leading force in recognizing the efforts of teachers, particularly during this difficult time of Covid shutdowns. Several years ago, he established the Rock and Roll Forever Foundation and its educational arm TeachRock. When he and his band, the Disciples of Soul, hit the road for an extensive tour last year, he made sure anyone who was a teacher could come see the show at no charge. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer also met with them beforehand and discussed the importance of rock and roll and education.

The hour-long evening of music and conversation will also include special appearances, including Rage Against The Machine guitarist and honorary E-Streeter Tom Morello, who’s mother was a public school teacher for 30 years.

My mom was a public high school teacher for 30 years so I am proud to join forces with @Springsteen @StevieVanZandt @MissMargoPrice #EddieVedder and #JacksonBrowne to #StandWithTeachers this Monday, Dec 21. Info at https://t.co/tFRiDTPJF5 pic.twitter.com/w4MGFNp3Ow — Tom Morello (@tmorello) December 18, 2020

Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Whoopi Goldberg, Sammy Hagar, Melle Mel, Edward Norton, Vincent Pastore, Maureen Van Zandt along with Trønd Fausa Aurvåg and Steinar Sagen of Lilyhammer are also scheduled to drop in. A Holiday Video Jukebox, featuring Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul, Darlene Love, reggae legend Dean Frasier, The Dollyrots, Cocktail Slippers, Soraia, and others will follow the main event.

Stand With Teachers is produced by Steven Van Zandt and TeachRock.org, the education component of his Rock and Roll Forever Foundation. #StandWithTeachers is a call-to-action to support TeachRock’s direct work with teachers and encourage people to support teachers and students in their local communities.

Ticket prices range from $25.00-$150.00 and are now available to purchase by visiting teachrock.org/standwithteachers. Ticket purchases are tax deductible to the extent permitted by law.

Ticket holders will also be available to stream the event on-demand for three days following the December 21 premiere.

“Being an educator has never been easy, but 2020 posed greater challenges than any schools have ever faced. And, as usual, teachers rose to the occasion,” Van Zandt said in a statement. “When schools shut down overnight, teachers rallied and moved classes online. But that’s not all–like the essential workers they are, teachers continue to risk their health to serve students and families, be it to distribute tech to keep students connected, or meals to help families in need. Teachers are the plainclothes superheroes in our midst. They deserve to be heard and celebrated, and that’s why we’re going to Stand With Teachers on December 21st.”

Tickets available at https://give.teachrock.org/…/stand-with…/e312663