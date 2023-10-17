Jacob Collier Reveals 2024 Headlining Tour In Support of Upcoming Album ‘Djesse Vol. 4’

Multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter Jacob Collier will embark on an extensive North American headlining tour this spring. Announced today (October 17), the 31-date trek includes stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Nashville.

The tour will begin on April 22 with a performance in Toronto and continue across the U.S. and Canada through mid-June. Kimbra and Emily King will serve as support on select dates.

Collier is hitting the road to support his upcoming album Djesse Vol. 4, due on February 29. The fourth installment of his genre-bending collection of songs includes lead single “Little Blue,” a collaboration with Brandi Carlile.

A complete list of newly announced tour dates can be found below. Tickets and VIP packages for all 2024 performances will go on sale this Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m. local time (11 a.m. ET for Collier’s New York City date). Fans can find additional information on ticketing options, including limited presale opportunities, by visiting Jacob Collier’s official website.

April 22 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum^

April 23 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell^

April 24 – Boston, MA @ MGM at Fenway^

April 26 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall^

April 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met^

May 1 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem^

May 3 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amp^

May 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy^

May 6 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center – Mahaffey Theater^

May 7 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore^

May 9 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore^

May 11 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall^

May 12 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater^

May 13 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory^

May 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre^

May 18 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union OAT^

May 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre^

May 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium^

May 25 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium^

May 26 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount^

May 28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex#

May 29 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore

May 31 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall#

June 1 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park#

June 2 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House#

June 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center#

June 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre#

June 6 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore#

June 9 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom#

June 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory#

June 12 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion#

^ with Kimbra

# with Emily King



