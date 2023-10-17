Drake’s Son Adonis Releases First Single “My Man Freestyle”

Last Wednesday (October 11), Drake’s son Adonis Graham turned six years old. To celebrate, his father, the world-renowned rapper, helped him put out his first-ever solo single. Titled “My Man Freestyle,” Adonis’ song was officially released on Sunday (October 15), accompanied by a basketball-themed music video.

Videos by American Songwriter

“My Man Freestyle” was first teased on October 6, when Drake released his eighth solo album For All The Dogs. For the LP’s fifth song “Daylight,” Drake used Adonis’ chorus from “My Man Freestyle” as the song’s outro, as listeners got a small taste of what the iconic Toronto MC’s offspring could sound like as a musician.

Don’t talk to my man like that

I like it when you like it

My, my, my, my man

My, my, my, my man

On the full version from Sunday, Adonis delivered three full verses, on top of the aforementioned Don’t talk to my man like that hook. Though clunky and nonsensical, at times, Adonis’ raps perfectly encapsulated the sights and sounds of what it means to be a 6-year-old. Including lyrics about lollipops, sports, and iPads, “My Man Freestyle” is everything but boring.

I was waiting for this moment to arrive

I was driving in the car and I mash my car

I was playing on my iPad and I broke my iPad

I am going to my house, see my dad

I am saying hi to my dad and I have to go change

[RELATED: Drake Submits Joint Album with 21 Savage ‘Her Loss’ for Grammy Consideration After Removing Previous Albums from Ballot]

For the visuals, Drake included several clips of Adonis and his friends playing basketball together, all donning NBA jerseys. Additionally, the video includes scenes of Drake, Adonis, and newly-drafted Toronto Raptors basketball player Gradey Dick giving a faux press conference.

The release of “My Man Freestyle” comes just as Drake secured the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with his For All The Dogs song “First Person Shooter” featuring J. Cole. His thirteenth time topping the chart, “First Person Shooter” helped Drake tie the legendary Michael Jackson for most No. 1s for a male soloist.

At the same time, “Daylight” with Adonis debuted at No. 8 on the chart, an impressive introduction to the industry for the youngster. As for his newest release, though, we’ll just have to wait and see if the curly-haired newbie finds a spot on the chart by himself next week.

In the meantime, check out “My Man Freestyle” below.

(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)