Allison Russell Plots Extensive Fall 2023 Headlining Tour

Multi-instrumentalist Allison Russell has unveiled an extensive list of new headlining dates. On Friday (August 11), the genre-bending talent announced she’ll hit the road this fall in support of her upcoming album, The Returner.

Beginning with a stop in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on October 13, Russell will perform at venues across the U.S. through mid-January 2024. She’ll make her way to 29 cities during the three-month trek, including dates in Los Angeles, Seattle, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Nashville.

Russell’s upcoming tour dates will give fans their first chance to hear her brand-new music on the live stage. Set for release on September 8 via Fantasy Records, The Returner is an energizing celebration of self-acceptance and love. The record marks a new era for Russell, whose Grammy Award-nominated solo debut Outside Child told her story of survival from a trauma-laden childhood.

Tickets for all newly-announced dates listed below are on sale now. Find more information on all ticketing options at Russell’s official website.

Allison Russell 2023 Tour Dates:

October 13 – The Ark @ Ann Arbor, MI

October 19 – Terminal West @ Atlanta, GA

October 20 – Princess Theatre @ Decatur, AL

October 21 – Toulouse Theatre @ New Orleans, LA

October 25 – 3TEN ACL Live @ Austin, TX

October 28 – The Lensic @ Santa Fe, NM

October 29 – MIM Music Theater @ Phoenix, AZ

November 1 – El Rey Theatre @ Los Angeles, CA

November 4 – Sweetwater @ Mill Valley, CA

November 5 – The Center for the Arts @ Grass Valley, CA

November 7 – Hult Center for the Performing Arts @ Eugene, OR

November 9 – Mississippi Studios @ Portland, OR

November 10 – Admiral Theatre @ Bremerton, WA

November 11 – Tractor Tavern @ Seattle, WA

November 13 – The State Room @ Salt Lake City, UT

November 15 – Boulder Theater @ Boulder, CO

November 16 – Bluebird Theater @ Denver, CO

November 17 – Roaring Fork Sessions @ Aspen, CO

November 29 – World Cafe Live @ Philadelphia, PA

November 30 – Music Hall of Williamsburg @ Brooklyn, NY

December 2 – Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts @ Katonah, NY

December 3 – Infinity Hall Hartford @ Hartford, CT

December 7 – The Sinclair @ Cambridge, MA

December 8 – Portland House of Music @ Portland, ME

December 9 – Levon Helm Studios @ Woodstock, NY

January 11 – The Basement East @ Nashville, TN

January 13 – Sheldon Theater @ St. Louis, MO

January 14 – Thalia Hall @ Chicago, IL

January 16 – St. Cecilia Music Center @ Grand Rapids, MI

Photo Credit: Dana Trippe/Fantasy Records