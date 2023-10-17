Wolfgang Van Halen Gets Married, Pays Tribute to Late Dad Eddie at Ceremony

Wolfgang Van Halen, the only child of late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli, is a married man.

According to an exclusive report in People, Wolfgang married his longtime girlfriend, Andraia Allsop, on Sunday, October 15. The ceremony took place at their home in Los Angeles and was attended by about 90 people.

The nuptials were timed to fall on the eighth anniversary of the couple’s first date in 2015. Wolfgang walked down the aisle with his mom to a song that his late dad, who died of lung cancer at age 65 in 2020, wrote especially for him.

“The song that my father had written for me, it’s an instrumental piece called ‘316,’” Wolfgang explained to People magazine before the ceremony. “It’ll be a nice way to include my dad.”

The bride, meanwhile, walked down the aisle with her father as Dean Martin’s classic tune “Everybody Loves Somebody” played.

“Dean Martin is one of my favorite performers, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a perfect song. I need a Dean Martin song,’” Allsop told People.

Bertinelli, who was married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007, told People that she lent Allsop a necklace to wear that the guitarist had given her as a gift.

Bertinelli also said that Wolfgang’s dad would’ve been thrilled for his son.

“Ed would’ve been absolutely beaming and so, so proud of the man Wolfie has become and is becoming,” she maintained, “and so happy that he has found Andraia, someone who really understands Wolfie, who he is and who he wants to be and supports him wholeheartedly.”

The event also included some other tributes to Wolfgang’s father.

As Allsop explained before the ceremony, “One of the things that I really wanted was a way to bring Wolf’s dad into it. We’ll be having an empty chair that would’ve been his at the ceremony.”

She also revealed that she created little handmade “memory charms with a picture of Wolfie and his dad on it” to accompany boutonnieres, corsages, and bouquets, so people could be reminded of Eddie “throughout the day.”

Wolfgang recalled that he actually was on tour with Van Halen—he played bass with the band from 2007 to 2020—when he first texted Allsop to ask her out.

“I woke up in Denver to a message back from her. I remember exactly the hotel room I was in. It was on the last Van Halen tour,” Wolfang remembered. “We were about to play Red Rocks [amphitheater] and it was the day off before we played that I got my first text message from her and it was like, Oh my gosh.”

In August, Wolfgang released the second album by his own band, Mammoth WVH, Mammoth II, and the group will be kicking off a fall U.S. tour in support of the record on November 3 in St. Louis.