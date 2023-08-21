James Gandolfini Was a Big Fan of Green Day, Named His Dog “Dookie”

While some fans of The Sopranos may be surprised, Michael Imperioli revealed that the late great James Gandolfini was a big fan of Green Day‘s 1994 album, Dookie. It was previously known that Gandolfini, who played mobster Tony Soprano in HBO’s hit series The Sopranos, was a fan of Journey, but his love of Green Day went previously unreported.

Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos, recently disclosed the information to Stereogum through an Instagram DM after a fan reached out online and asked about his famous co-star’s favorite musicians. “Green Day. He would play the vinyl of Dookie in his trailer at work. Totally serious,” Imperioli told the fan through a comment.“No joke. He loved Green Day.”

“Gandolfini would also sing basket case and make up his own lyrics about HBO and the writers and producers of the sopranos,” Gandolfini wrote to Stereogum later. “Usually when he was feeling overworked and overexposed, his lyrics would reflect that. Some of the more musical crew members would add a verse or two. Great fun.”

The actor also disclosed that Gandolfini was so fond of Green Day, he even named his pet after the band. “He also named his dog Dookie and used it in his email address,” Imperioli added in his messages to Stereogum.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Imperioli shared his own favorite musical artists, which include My Bloody Valentine, The Smiths, Lou Reed, Patti Smith, and Suicide. In the interview, Imperioli discussed the concerts that changed his life.

“When I saw the Smiths it was like that —The Queen is Dead Tour, 1986, in the outdoor venue on Pier 86 [in New York]. The Queen is Dead was a very important record to me and my friends, and to see them live at that moment in time was magic,” Imperioli told The Guardian. “I felt like that when I saw Lou Reed for the first time, Patti Smith, Suicide. There used to be this very small but really important rock club in Hoboken, New Jersey: Maxwell’s. Black Francis played solo while he was still in the Pixies, just him on electric guitar doing all Pixies songs. I got there really early and I was right in front of him. I’ll never forget that.”

It was recently announced that Green Day will be releasing the Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition on September 29. The rerelease of the album will include several never-before-heard tracks, including live performances.

James Gandolfini Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images; Green Day Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Harley-Davidson