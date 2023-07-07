Janelle Monáe Releases Video For “Water Slide”

Janelle Monáe has unveiled the music video for her track “Water Slide” from her album The Age of Pleasure. The vibrant visual exudes a similar stylish and carefree vibe as the “Lipstick Lover” music video, both of which were co-directed by Monáe and Alan Ferguson.

Monáe collaborated with Jamaican dancehall icon Sister Nancy on two songs from The Age of Pleasure, namely “Water Slide” and “The French 75.” The album also features contributions from talented artists such as Grace Jones, Amaarae, Doechii, Nia Long, and Ckay.

Starting on August 30 in Seattle, Washington, Monáe will embark on her North American tour to promote her latest album. This exciting tour will span across 26 cities in the United States and Canada, concluding in Inglewood, California, on October 18. Monáe will perform in various locations including Portland, Minneapolis, Chicago, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, and many more.

The Age of Pleasure serves as Monáe’s highly anticipated successor to her 2018 album, Dirty Computer.

With a total of eight Grammy Award nominations, Monáe has made an indelible mark on the music industry. She has not only secured a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Children’s and Family Emmy Award but has also been recognized with prestigious accolades like the ASCAP Vanguard Award. Billboard Women in Music also honored her with the Rising Star Award back in 2015 and the Trailblazer of the Year Award in 2018.

Age of Pleasure Tour

08-30 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

08-31 Vancouver, British Columbia – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

09-02 Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

09-06 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

09-07 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09-09 Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

09-11 Minneapolis, MN – Armory

09-13 St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

09-14 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09-17 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09-18 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

09-20 Montreal, Quebec – Mtelus

09-21 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

09-24 Washington, DC – The Anthem

09-26 New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall

09-28 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

10-02 Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

10-03 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

10-04 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

10-06 Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta

10-09 Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10-10 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

10-11 Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

10-15 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

10-17 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10-18 Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

(Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)