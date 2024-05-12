Watch Foo Fighters Honor the Late Steve Albini With Emotional “My Hero” Performance: “Let’s Sing This One for Him”

Dedicating his life to music, Steve Albini not only performed on stage but was also an accomplished audio engineer who worked with bands like Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, the Pixies, and the iconic Nirvana. While only 61 years old, on May 7, news broke that the musician sadly passed away. With stars like Joanna Newsom and Damon Locks showering Albini with love, Dave Grohl decided to dedicate part of his recent concert to Albini.

Entertaining fans in North Carolina, Grohl paused the concert for a moment to share his love for the music producer. Helming the Everything or Nothing At All show, Grohl performed “My Hero” in honor of Albini. He said, “Tonight I’d like to dedicate this song to a friend that we lost the other day, who I’ve known a long, long time. He left us much too soon. He’s touched all of your lives, I’m sure. I’m talking about Steve Albini. For those of you who know, you know. For those of you who don’t know, just remember that name: Steve Albini. Let’s sing this one for him.”

Not The First Time Dave Grohl Spoke Highly Of Steve Albini

With fans loving the tribute, it wasn’t the first time Grohl spoke highly of Albini. Back in 2015, the singer spoke with BBC 6 Music. Once again praising the work ethic of the musician, Grohl said, “He was the smartest, most cynical producer/music critic/band leader/pundit, everyone was scared of him. Then you see pictures of him and he just looks like this skinny little guy. He’s just smarter and funnier and better at everything than everyone else in the world.”

Giving a glimpse into the life that Albini lived, Grohl concluded, “He’s one of a kind and I’m glad that I had the opportunity to tell his story because I think he set’s a great example for not only musicians but also for the industry and how to think outside just conventional business. He lives to do things that are real and passionate and his level of integrity is unwavering, he just won’t bend and he’s stubborn for all the right reasons so I love him to death, I think he’s amazing.”

