Tucker Carlson Tells Joe Rogan That Billy Strings’ Music Is Keeping Society From Heading in the Wrong Direction

Growing up with influences like Doc Watson, David Grisman, Larry Sparks, and John Hartford, it seemed like Billy Strings was destined for bluegrass. And that destiny eventually played out as he released numerous albums since breaking into the industry back in 2013. His album Home even garnered him a Grammy Award. Continuing to hold the spotlight, the musician recently gained praise from none other than Tucker Carlson.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although known for his commentary surrounding current events and the news, Carlson recently spoke with Joe Rogan about his love for music and especially Strings. He said on The Joe Rogan Experience, “I like jam music, I like acoustic music, I love bluegrass… LOVE bluegrass and Americana, and to see that grow, to see Billy Strings become a venue packer, a BIG act right now… I do feel like creativity, art, has been completely destroyed and eliminated in the United States.”

[RELATED: 3 Times Billy Strings Reinvented Traditional Bluegrass]

Tucker Carlson Praises Billy Strings And The Most Important Part Of Music

Explaining one of the most important parts of music, Carlson added, “You can’t be creative if you’re not honest, and we can’t be honest so there’s no creativity. And then the visual arts and literature and architecture has died. But comedy is still alive, thank heaven, and music for some reason has escaped that.”

While sharing his concerns about the current direction of society and music, Carlson also noted a brighter side of the future. “The growth of bluegrass and the banjo, one of the great instruments ever, is thrilling and sign of life at this late stage. You can get this view that everything is falling apart, late Rome… and then you see these signs that are significant. It’s one of the great developments… between podcasting and Billy Strings, I have hope that it’s not all going in the wrong direction.”

With Carlson knowing a great deal about music, he insisted that it all came down to one thing – rhythm. “I love rhythm, I think it’s the basis of music. Instruments are cool but they’re kind of interior design and the architecture is rhythm… it’s the universal sound that every culture appreciates because it reflects something that pre-existing, that’s in you… to this day…”

(Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)