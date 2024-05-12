Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, May 12, 2024?

Just last week, fans of The Voice watched as the Top 12 contestants battled it out for a spot in the Top 9. Not only looking to continue in the competition but the Top 12 also performed live for the first time. And with the finale airing in just a few weeks, the contestants only have a couple more performances before placing their dreams in the hands of the audience. With the weekend coming to an end, here are all the details about the newest episode of The Voice.

While fans prepare for the week ahead, sadly, there is no new episode of The Voice tonight. But don’t worry, on Monday, May 13, the singers will take the stage once again, hoping to impress the coaches Dan + Shay, John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Chance the Rapper. And for fans, they will get the chance to help their favorite singers move forward as voting will run throughout the night. On May 14, those voting results will be announced with four contestants moving forward. For the other singers, they will once again battle for a chance to snag the Instant Save.

Just last week, singers L. Rodgers and Asher HaVon discussed their time on The Voice and what it meant to have Reba as a coach. For Rodgers, “She’s amazing. She’s nurturing, she’s soulful, she’s understanding. She sees us. She truly does.” The singer continued, “She has tuned in to each of us individually. She has taken the time to get to know us and truly taken us under her wing. And it’s a privilege and it’s an honor.”

Reba McEntire Proud Of Her Team On ‘The Voice’

For HaVon, the singer also praised Reba and her motherly instincts, “She is a mother and she’s a mother to all of us. She shares her heart, she shares her wisdom, she shares her experience. She’s a solid rock that I don’t mind standing on anytime.” He added, “L.’s song tonight about the mountaintop, I want to go to the mountaintop where Reba is at, honey. Let me stand beside her and L. can sing that song again. Yes, ma’am.”

Giving her own take on her team, Reba chimed in, explaining, “I’m really jazzed about my team, L., Josh, and Asher. I love them with all my heart. I don’t think it’s going to be as nerve-wracking as last season for me because now I know more what to think about.” The country star added, “I know now how the finales are going to go. Now I know the routine, so I’m going to be a little less stressed out and I’m so confident with my team.”

Don’t miss The Voice, airing live tomorrow at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gateway Celebrity Fight Night Foundation )