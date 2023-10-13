Janet Jackson Will Headline 2023’s World AIDS Day Event Scheduled for December in Houston

Janet Jackson is set to headline a super special event.

As reported by Billboard, Jackson is confirmed to be the headliner for this year’s World AIDS Day concert. The five-time Grammy winner will take the stage at the annual event benefitting the AIDS Healthcare Foundation on December 1 at NRG Arena in Houston, Texas.

Debbie Allen is also set to join Jackson at the concert, and actor Blair Underwood — known for starring on L.A. Law and in dozens of TV shows and movies — will receive a lifetime achievement award from the foundation as well.

Jackson’s appearance follows her highly successful Together Again Tour, named for No. 1 single from 1997. The song was a tribute to a friend she lost due to AIDS and was also written in part to memorialize and honor AIDS victims everywhere, as well as their families.

In a statement obtained by the outlet, Underwood said, “I’m so honored to be receiving this gracious award by AHF. We have had a long-standing partnership in the fight against HIV/AIDS, and there is still more work to be done.”

Ticket sales from the event will aid HIV/AIDS awareness. They’ll be available to purchase via Ticketmaster starting on Monday, October 16 at 3 p.m. EST/noon PT.

Before Jackson took the spotlight at New York City’s Madison Square Garden earlier this year, the hitmaker caught up with Entertainment Tonight to discuss how she prepared for the comeback tour.

“This one’s special,” she said. “I started young, but it means a great deal to me to still have God allow me to do what it is that I do. I’m so appreciative. And for the people to still be interested to come and see what it is that that I do, that we do. I’m very, very fortunate and very appreciative.”

Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage