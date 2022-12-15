Congratulations to all our January/February 2023 Lyric Contest winners. Read the winning lyrics for the first through fourth place, below.
1st Place – “The Woman in Black”
By Tracy Richardson
Lyrics:
We stood in those long lonely lines
It seems like a hundred times
Waiting to pay our respects
Wond’rin’ which one would be next
Now we know…
I’m not ready, you’re too young
Now the plans we made are comin’ undone
I’m your steady, you’re my rock
Now the earth is shakin’ and it won’t stop
I was the girl in white a few years back
Now I’m the woman in black
The hardest thing I’ve ever done
Was callin’ our daughters and our son
There ain’t no way to break someone’s heart tenderly
But you would’ve done it so much better than me
I’m not ready, you’re too young
Now the plans we made are comin’ undone
I’m your steady, you’re my rock
Now the earth is shakin’ and it won’t stop
I was the girl in white a few years back
Now I’m the woman in black
I still feel you
But damn I miss you
I’m not ready, you’re too young
Now the plans we made are comin’ undone
I’m your steady, you’re my rock
Now the earth is shakin’ and it won’t stop
I was the girl in white a few years back
Now I’m the woman in black
Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter today before the deadline:
2nd Place – “Borders & Fences”
By Herbert Wolven
Lyrics:
There’s trees that line this highway, Fields turning green
Miles and miles of farmland with nothing in between
No matter where I go, you’re always on my mind
Can’t run away by crossing state lines
and those borders and fences
tell me where I’ve been
some hold me out
and some hold you in
a few are broken, some I need to mend
Borders and Fences, tell me where I’ve been
The night sky’s filled with lightning, clouds in shades of grey
I keep having a vision the rain can’t wash away
It was the last time that I kissed you, you became a part of me
Now I remember how love’s supposed to be
and those borders and fences
tell me where I’ve been
some hold me out
and some hold you in
a few are broken, some I need to mend
Borders and Fences, tell me where I’ve been
Every day this highway shows me something new
I’ve crossed the great divide where rivers cut through
and I’m looking for direction to a place I thought I knew
Hoping to find the way back to you
and those borders and fences
tell me where I’ve been
some hold me out
and some hold you in
a few are broken, some I need to mend
Borders and Fences, tell me where I’ve been
and I’m trying to find…. where that fence line ends.
3rd Place – “Love Was A Lie”
by Benjamin Mason
Lyrics:
RAISING BABIES, WHO’S GOT TIME?
I’VE GOT MY NAME ON A NEON SIGN
UP ON STAGE IN PRETTY BLUE LIGHT
I DON’T NEED TO GROW UP TONIGHT
I HAD FLASH AND SNAKE SKIN BOOTS
TOO MANY GIGS TO PUT DOWN ROOTS
LOVE WAS A LIE IN A MOTEL ROOM
LOVE WAS A LIE ‘TIL I MET YOU
MY FIRST CHILDREN WERE MY SONGS
THEY WERE HAPPY WHEN YOU CAME ALONG
WHEN YOU LEFT AND THE HOUSE TURNED COLD
THEY WERE ALL I HAD TO HOLD
I HAD FIRE AND A BRUSH WITH FAME
NOW NOBODY’S CLAPPING AND CALLING MY NAME
LOVE WAS A LIE BUT I MADE IT SOUND TRUE
LOVE WAS A LIE ‘TIL I MET YOU
SHADOWS RUN THROUGH THIS OLD HOUSE
IN GOLDEN LIGHT THAT NEVER GOES OUT
FINGER PRINTS ON WINDOW PANES
FROM LITTLE ANGELS WHO FLEW AWAY
PRECIOUS GHOSTS WHO STAY WITH ME
THAT’S THE BLESSING OF MEMORY
LOVE WAS A LIE I FINALLY SAW THROUGH
LOVE WAS A LIE ‘TIL I MET YOU
LOVE WAS A LIE I FINALLY SAW THROUGH
LOVE WAS A LIE ‘TIL I MET YOU
4th Place – “A Stone’s Throw From The Sun”
By Jim Allen
Lyrics:
She pulls the daylight from the dark
moving mountains with her heart
paints the valleys green and gold
when she weeps the rivers flow
rain and thunder
and I wonder what’s to come
a stone’s throw from the sun
Shadow dancer with the moon
waves her hand
and the deserts bloom
you can tell she’s been around
a million ages in this town
her beauty plundered
and I wonder what’s to come
a stone’s throw ftom the sun
and if you listen she’ll confide
all her secrets deep inside
with a whisper on the breeze
a hurricane she weaves
from a butterfly
Seven oceans in her eyes
gazing as the glaciers slide
one more mother on the run
beneath the shadow of a gun
tonight she’s praying
for the light of day to come
a stone’s throw from the sun
and if you listen she’ll confide
all her secrets deep inside
with a whisper on the breeze
a hurricane she weaves
from a butterfly
and I wonder what’s to come
a stone’s throw from the sun
Honorable Mention:
“Back Door to Heaven”
by Michael Franklin
“A Chunk of Rough Mahogany”
by John Bohannon
“God’s Portrait of the Day“
by Greg Tardie
“Innocence is Gone“
by David Zimmermann
“Bury Me Deep“
by Steve Boom
“I Lost Her When She Found Jesus“
by Ronald Lane
“Chicken Wire Heart“
by Michael McDonald
“Some Other Man’s Land“
by Chris Woods
“Juliana’s Eyes“
by John Rimel
“Love is… Impressive“
by Betti Gefecht
“Chop A Little Wood“
by Rhoderic Land