Congratulations to all our January/February 2023 Lyric Contest winners. Read the winning lyrics for the first through fourth place, below.

1st Place – “The Woman in Black”

By Tracy Richardson

Lyrics:

We stood in those long lonely lines

It seems like a hundred times

Waiting to pay our respects

Wond’rin’ which one would be next

Now we know…

I’m not ready, you’re too young

Now the plans we made are comin’ undone

I’m your steady, you’re my rock

Now the earth is shakin’ and it won’t stop

I was the girl in white a few years back

Now I’m the woman in black

The hardest thing I’ve ever done

Was callin’ our daughters and our son

There ain’t no way to break someone’s heart tenderly

But you would’ve done it so much better than me

I’m not ready, you’re too young

Now the plans we made are comin’ undone

I’m your steady, you’re my rock

Now the earth is shakin’ and it won’t stop

I was the girl in white a few years back

Now I’m the woman in black

I still feel you

But damn I miss you

I’m not ready, you’re too young

Now the plans we made are comin’ undone

I’m your steady, you’re my rock

Now the earth is shakin’ and it won’t stop

I was the girl in white a few years back

Now I’m the woman in black

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter today before the deadline:

2nd Place – “Borders & Fences”

By Herbert Wolven

Lyrics:

There’s trees that line this highway, Fields turning green

Miles and miles of farmland with nothing in between

No matter where I go, you’re always on my mind

Can’t run away by crossing state lines

and those borders and fences

tell me where I’ve been

some hold me out

and some hold you in

a few are broken, some I need to mend

Borders and Fences, tell me where I’ve been

The night sky’s filled with lightning, clouds in shades of grey

I keep having a vision the rain can’t wash away

It was the last time that I kissed you, you became a part of me

Now I remember how love’s supposed to be

and those borders and fences

tell me where I’ve been

some hold me out

and some hold you in

a few are broken, some I need to mend

Borders and Fences, tell me where I’ve been

Every day this highway shows me something new

I’ve crossed the great divide where rivers cut through

and I’m looking for direction to a place I thought I knew

Hoping to find the way back to you

and those borders and fences

tell me where I’ve been

some hold me out

and some hold you in

a few are broken, some I need to mend

Borders and Fences, tell me where I’ve been

and I’m trying to find…. where that fence line ends.

3rd Place – “Love Was A Lie”

by Benjamin Mason

Lyrics:

RAISING BABIES, WHO’S GOT TIME?

I’VE GOT MY NAME ON A NEON SIGN

UP ON STAGE IN PRETTY BLUE LIGHT

I DON’T NEED TO GROW UP TONIGHT

I HAD FLASH AND SNAKE SKIN BOOTS

TOO MANY GIGS TO PUT DOWN ROOTS

LOVE WAS A LIE IN A MOTEL ROOM

LOVE WAS A LIE ‘TIL I MET YOU

MY FIRST CHILDREN WERE MY SONGS

THEY WERE HAPPY WHEN YOU CAME ALONG

WHEN YOU LEFT AND THE HOUSE TURNED COLD

THEY WERE ALL I HAD TO HOLD

I HAD FIRE AND A BRUSH WITH FAME

NOW NOBODY’S CLAPPING AND CALLING MY NAME

LOVE WAS A LIE BUT I MADE IT SOUND TRUE

LOVE WAS A LIE ‘TIL I MET YOU

SHADOWS RUN THROUGH THIS OLD HOUSE

IN GOLDEN LIGHT THAT NEVER GOES OUT

FINGER PRINTS ON WINDOW PANES

FROM LITTLE ANGELS WHO FLEW AWAY

PRECIOUS GHOSTS WHO STAY WITH ME

THAT’S THE BLESSING OF MEMORY

LOVE WAS A LIE I FINALLY SAW THROUGH

LOVE WAS A LIE ‘TIL I MET YOU

LOVE WAS A LIE I FINALLY SAW THROUGH

LOVE WAS A LIE ‘TIL I MET YOU

4th Place – “A Stone’s Throw From The Sun”

By Jim Allen

Lyrics:

She pulls the daylight from the dark

moving mountains with her heart

paints the valleys green and gold

when she weeps the rivers flow

rain and thunder

and I wonder what’s to come

a stone’s throw from the sun

Shadow dancer with the moon

waves her hand

and the deserts bloom

you can tell she’s been around

a million ages in this town

her beauty plundered

and I wonder what’s to come

a stone’s throw ftom the sun

and if you listen she’ll confide

all her secrets deep inside

with a whisper on the breeze

a hurricane she weaves

from a butterfly

Seven oceans in her eyes

gazing as the glaciers slide

one more mother on the run

beneath the shadow of a gun

tonight she’s praying

for the light of day to come

a stone’s throw from the sun

and if you listen she’ll confide

all her secrets deep inside

with a whisper on the breeze

a hurricane she weaves

from a butterfly

and I wonder what’s to come

a stone’s throw from the sun

Honorable Mention:

“Back Door to Heaven”

by Michael Franklin

“A Chunk of Rough Mahogany”

by John Bohannon

“God’s Portrait of the Day“

by Greg Tardie

“Innocence is Gone“

by David Zimmermann

“Bury Me Deep“

by Steve Boom

“I Lost Her When She Found Jesus“

by Ronald Lane

“Chicken Wire Heart“

by Michael McDonald

“Some Other Man’s Land“

by Chris Woods

“Juliana’s Eyes“

by John Rimel

“Love is… Impressive“

by Betti Gefecht

“Chop A Little Wood“

by Rhoderic Land