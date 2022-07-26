Jarvis Cocker Confirms Pulp Reunion Shows in 2023

Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker confirmed that the band will reunite for a series of concerts in 2023, which marks the first time the band has performed together since 2012 and more than 20 years since they released their final album together, We Love Life.

On July 20, Cocker posted a cryptic message on Instagram, alluding to some new action around the band, sharing a 15-second clip with the words “What exactly do you do for an encore?” appearing on screen. The line is pulled from the title track of the band’s sixth album, This Is Hardcore.

“It was deliberately cryptic,” revealed Cocker during an interview. “It’s a line from This Is Hardcore. Next year Pulp are going to play some concerts.”

Through further details about the upcoming shows are unknown, 2023 also marks the 25th anniversary of This Is Hardcore.

Cocker, who is currently promoting his memoir “Good Pop, Bad Pop,” recently provided music for Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch with the song “Aline,” a song originally written and performed by French singer-songwriter Christophe that also appears on Cocker’s companion album to the film, Chansons d’Ennui Tip Top, a tribute to French pop music.

In 2020, Cocker’s band, Jarv Is, released their debut Beyond the Pale.

The last time Pulp reunited was in 2011 when the band played 22 shows, which stretched into 2012 and ended in February 2013 with a performance on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Photo: Rough Trade Records