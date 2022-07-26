Lizzo Surprises Target Customers While Buying Her Own Album in the Store

Lizzo surprised customers at the big box store Target by purchasing her new album (alternative cover), Special, along with a bottle of tequila (Patron) to celebrate.

The 34-year-old Lizzo made the purchase a little over a week ago on July 15 at the West Hollywood store, wearing white Nikes, a gold chain necklace, and a ponytail hairstyle.

The alternative album cover features Lizzo in a black bodysuit and tall platform heels. Fashionable stuff for the founder of the clothing line Yitty, which launched in April earlier this year.

Speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Lizzo talked about making Special.

“I’m just proud of how patient I was with myself and with my art, and that I took the time to write the songs that need to come out,” Lizzo told Lowe, adding that a number of songs didn’t make the record. If the songs didn’t fit the theme of “love,” then they didn’t make the cut.

“I think everything I have done prior to Special was in pursuit of love,’ Lizzo explained. ‘And now Special is almost a celebration of who I am.”

The standard album cover shows a black and white photo of Lizzo wearing a beaded headdress. But the Target alternative cover shows her seated, wearing a one-piece bodysuit and black platform boots.

“Music has been therapy for me for a long time,” Lizzo shared. “When you listen to my songs, you hear in almost chronological order, like, my life.”

Lizzo has also shared on Instagram recently that she’ll be holding a special performance soon called, “Lizzo: The Special Tour” at the beginning of October on the 2nd and 3rd of the month at Madison Square Garden in New York City.