Pulp Announces Rare International Tour in 2024

English indie-rock band Pulp rarely comes stateside, but it looks like they’re going to make a few stops in the US and Canada this year on a short international tour. The band will hit stops in California, New York, Illinois, and Ontario on the North American leg of the tour after finishing their international stops in the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Norway, Sweden, and Finland. This will be the first time in over a decade that Pulp will visit North American fans! And it doesn’t look like any supporting acts have been announced.

The Pulp 2024 Tour will start on May 24 in Amsterdam at AFAS Live. The tour will close on September 18 in Los Angeles, California at the Hollywood Palladium.

If you want to get tickets to the This Is What We Do For An Encore Tour, you have a few options. For international tour dates, we recommend checking out what’s available on Viagogo. If you want to get your hands on presale tickets, check out Ticketmaster. It looks like presale events for most of the North American tour dates will launch on March 19 at 10:00 am CDT.

General on-sale starts on March 22 at 10:00 am CDT, after which we recommend seeing what you can get on Stubhub. Stubhub is a great spot to score general sale tickets, and you might get lucky and find seats that are less expensive than face value.

“So, the encore continues,” said Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker in a press release for the tour. “The songs came back to life and they want to be heard. They need to be heard. Come out and have some fun with us. You deserve it.”

Tickets won’t last for this ultra-rare tour, so reserve your spot before they sell out!

May 24 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

May 30 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound Barcelona

June 6 – Porto, PT – Primavera Sound Porto

June 20 – Kallithéa, GR – Release Athens 2024

August 7 – Oslo, NO – Øya Festival

August 9 – Gothenburg, SE – Way Out West Festival

August 11 – Helsinki, FI – Flow Festival

September 8 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

September 10 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

September 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

September 16 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

September 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Photo by Kevin Winter

