Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan Are Being Sued After Their Nashville Steakhouse Closed

Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan are in some legal hot water. The country stars, along with former MLB player Adam LaRoche and Outlaws LLC, are named defendants in a lawsuit filed by GBT Realty Corp, according to Nashville Business Journal.

GBT’s lawsuit came after E3 Chophouse, the Nashville restaurant co-owned by the defendants, closed its doors in February.

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Per the outlet, the lawsuit alleges that the ownership group failed to pay rent in both January and February 2026.

GBT claims to have sent the owners default notices and a notice of termination of lease. The owners, GBT claims, did not respond to either notice, eventually returning the keys to the restaurant in May.

Previously, a court sided with GBT, awarding the realty group more than $1.4 million in damages. However, the restaurant’s legal team appealed that decision.

In response, GBT submitted their latest filing, which named Bryan and Aldean for the first time.

Through the lawsuit, GBT is seeking past rent payments plus interest, as well as future payments through the end of the lease term in August 2029. They are also after costs accrued from the business’ initial failure to vacate the property and allow a new tenant to move in.

A spokesperson for E3’s ownership group told the outlet that “none of the partners had any prior knowledge of this complaint until now.” According to the spokesperson, “a resolution for this is already being worked towards.”

What to Know About Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean

The lawsuit comes amid a busy time for Aldean and Bryan, both of whom recently performed at CMA Fest.

Aldean is gearing up to set off on his Songs About Us Tour. The trek is in support of Aldean’s album of the same name, which he released in April.

As for Bryan, the country star serves as a judge on American Idol, which wrapped its 24th season in May. Bryan has shows on his Farm Tour and Word on the Street Tour coming up, as well as the release of his new album, Signs, on Sept. 18.

Aldean and Bryan also have a co-headlining tour planned. The men will set off of the Double Down Tour in August, and play four shows together through the end of the year.

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for ACM