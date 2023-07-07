Jason Isbell Brings Out Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready During Seattle Show… Again

During a Seattle concert on July 5 concert, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit invited Pearl Jam lead guitarist Mike McCready onstage to perform Isbell’s original song, “This Ain’t It.” “This Ain’t It” is featured on Isbell’s ninth studio album, Weathervanes.

The show in question took place at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo. Before the surprise live collaboration, Isbell announced, “Our good friend, Mike McCready.”

This is not the first time in recent memory that Isbell brought out McCready during a live show. During a concert last year at Paramount Theatre, also in Seattle, McCready performed a cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing” alongside Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit after coming out onstage as a surprise guest.

Weathervanes was released on June 9. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are currently on tour to promote the new album.

In a recent interview with Variety, Isbell discussed how he wanted Weathervanes to be a true collaborative effort. He said, “I think everybody was contributing a little bit more… You know, Dave Cobb [who produced “Reunions”] has a style where he serves the song and the singer first and foremost on our records. I don’t know that he does that on all of his work; I know he makes rock records and he did the Greta Van Fleet — he knows how to do a full band album and serve that purpose.

“But when it comes to my work, Dave hones in on the lyric and the vocal and pushes that to the front, and that’s worked really well for us in the past. But this time around I kind of wanted to make something that sounded more like a band project,” Isbell continued. “And to do that, I just sort of let everybody have some time and let ’em work on their parts, and really, most of my producing was just veto power — just the ability to say, “All right, let’s try something different here.” And I didn’t have to do that a whole awful lot. It was really instinctive.”

In the same interview, Isbell disclosed why Weathervanes took about a year to release. He stated, “We had to wait for a long time for all the vinyl to get ready, which is a good problem to have, because if we didn’t need so much vinyl, we wouldn’t have had to wait so long. I try not to complain about it too much.”

(Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)