Jay-Z to Perform at Grammys in Star-Studded Rendition of “God Did”

Jay-Z has been added to the previously announced list of performers slated for the 2023 Grammy Awards. At the ceremony Sunday night (Feb. 5), the rapper will join DJ Khaled on stage for a performance of “God Did.”

The track is up for three awards on the night, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. Other featured artists on the song, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend, will also make an appearance during the performance.

Previously announced performers include Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras. Elsewhere Fuutre, Missy Elliot, Glorilla, and more will perform a tribute to 50 years of hip-hop.

Names that are set to join the fete include Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel, Scorpio, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, the Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, Run-D.M.C., Salt-N-Pepa, DJ Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort.

Earlier this week, Questlove revealed that he co-curated the tribute with some of the “biggest names” in hip-hop. The performance will honor the genre’s “past, its present, its future.“

In the same announcement, Questlove went on to say that hip-hop’s impact on our culture is “immeasurable.” “I’ve had the great privilege of co-curating this thing with The Roots and many many others that are gonna join us that night. So, you gotta see it,” he continued.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah is set to return for hosting duties – his third consecutive time. Nominations were announced in November 2022, with Beyoncé, Kenrick Lamar, and Adele receiving the most nods.

Many of the performers are also up for some of the night’s top awards. Lizzo has earned nominations for Record and Song of the Year for “About Damn Time” and Album of the Year for Special. Carlile and Blige are also up for Record and Album of the Year. Lacy earned four Grammy nods–three for his breakthrough hit “Bad Habit” and one for the accompanying album, Gemini Rights.

(Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )