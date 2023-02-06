Lizzo Stuns in Grammy Performance Ahead of Four Nominations

Music’s biggest night saw a star-studded roster of performers, but none quite like pop sensation Lizzo.

Taking place Sunday night (Feb. 5) live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony saw the star stun with a goosebump-inducing medley of her mega hits, “About Damn Time” and “Special” from her 2022 album.

“Y’all ready to have some church?” she asked the audience, brandishing a sparkling cross around her neck while flanked by a choir draped in gold.

The night is a big one for the powerhouse vocalist. She has been nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for the smash hit release Special, as well as Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “About Damn Time.” Ahead of her performance, Harry Style’s Harry House was named Best Pop Vocal Album.

2022 saw the singer rake in accolades like the People’s Champion Award at the People’s Choice Awards where she lived up to the accolade during her acceptance speech at the Dec. 6 ceremony.

“Ever since the beginning of my career, I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalized voices, so tonight, I am sharing this honor,” the singer said to the crowd as the stage opened up to activists from all walks of life. “Make some noise for the people, y’all. These are all activists and people that I think deserve the spotlight.”

While being recognized for her “commitment to championing overall diversity and inclusivity across race, gender, sexuality, and size,” she also took home Song of the Year for “About Damn Time” that night.

This year is shaping up to be much like the last for Lizzo who is set to headline a 17-stop North American tour and a handful of big festivals, including the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and this year’s Governor’s Ball.

