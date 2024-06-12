Jelly Roll Lands Fifth No. 1 Country Single of His Career, Calls it a “Testament to the Power of Music”

Jelly Roll is having one heck of a time lately. He’s swept the country music award circuit, headlined and hosted CMA Fest, and has released a powerful new song about mental health. What’s more, his song “Halfway to Hell” has earned him his fifth No. 1 country radio single.

“I am incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from my fans and country radio,” he said during CMA Fest. “It’s a testament to the power of music that I am here at all and I’ve never been more inspired to keep creating. Thank you to everyone that has made this possible. I’m ready to share more music soon…very soon.”

When he said “very soon,” he really meant it. His latest song, “I Am Not Okay,” dropped at midnight on June 12, less than two days after he closed out Saturday night at CMA Fest. Jelly posted about the single on Twitter/X, where he wrote, “For everyone going through something—it’s okay to not be okay, but everything is gonna be alright!”

Jelly Roll had the whole crowd in their feelings during CMA Fest, as he revealed that it’s been “a lifelong dream” to play Nissan Stadium. He also shared that the juvenile detention center where he was incarcerated shares a parking lot with the stadium. He had the crowd make some noise for the kids there, because “I know they can hear us because I was one of them.”

Jelly Roll Reveals His Dream Duet, Pleads “Don’t Let My Career End” Without This Collaboration

Recently speaking with Good Morning America during CMA Fest last week, Jelly Roll revealed his dream duet. The choice may be a bit surprising, but not when you think about it in context. Jelly Roll has his pick of country music stars, but he seems to choose duets based on mutual chemistry and artistry, such as when he collaborated with Lainey Wilson.

“I still wanna record a song with Garth Brooks,” he told GMA. “I’m still campaigning, like, don’t let my career end without me and Garth getting one in. Even if we just sung one together in a show, like, just anything with Garth, you know what I mean?”

He later reiterated his drive to work with Brooks, saying, “Garth, we know each other. I love you.” He added, “You just gotta ask for it, man, that’s what I’ve learned. If you’re just honest with people about what you want, sometimes it happens.”

