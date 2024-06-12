Jelly Roll Pleads, “Don’t Let My Career End” Without Doing a Song With This Country Legend

As one of the most popular acts in country music right now, Jelly Roll has his pick of who to collaborate with next. He’s previously worked with his friend Lainey Wilson on their emotional song “Save Me,” but there’s one person who he’s dying to work with. Speaking with Good Morning America during CMA Fest this past week, Jelly Roll revealed his dream duet.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I still wanna record a song with Garth Brooks,” he explained. “I’m still campaigning, like, don’t let my career end without me and Garth getting one in. Even if we just sung one together in a show, like, just anything with Garth, you know what I mean?”

Later on, Jelly Roll reiterated his desire to work with Brooks, and also shared his philosophy for working with other artists. “Garth, we know each other. I love you,” he said. “You just gotta ask for it, man, that’s what I’ve learned. If you’re just honest with people about what you want, sometimes it happens.”

Garth Brooks and Jelly Roll first met at the ACM Awards last year, with Jelly Roll engulfing Brooks in a huge hug, as he has a habit of doing. Hopefully, Jelly’s dreams can come true.

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Reveals That His Felony Convictions May Keep Him from Touring Abroad]

Jelly Roll Captivated the Crowd at CMA Fest

Jelly Roll closed out Saturday night at CMA Fest last week with a captivating and inspiring performance that had the crowd on their feet and cheering him on the entire time. Jelly revealed that it was a “lifelong dream” to play Nissan Stadium, and that he’d dreamed of the experience his entire life.

He played everything from his own hits to a hip-hop mashup of Easy E, Outkast, and everything in between. He then played his newest hit, “I Am Not OK,” which is about mental health. Jelly asked the crowd to listen closely, then shared that his show represents a “come one, come all kind of crew,” adding, “I am here to represent the lost and the broken.”

The response to Jelly Roll was overwhelming, as country fans have taken to him like ducks to a pond. Country music has fully embraced Jelly and his message, and he shared more of that message during CMA Fest. He revealed that the juvenile detention center where he was incarcerated was within the same parking lot as Nissan Stadium.

“Make some noise because I know they can hear us,” he told the crowd. “I know they can hear us because I was one of them.” He added, “Tonight I’m headlining CMA Fest on Saturday. I’m here to tell you that whatever you want to do in your life, you can do it.”

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/WireImage