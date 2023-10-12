Jelly Roll continues to add new accolades to his country music resume. Yesterday, Country Jam Colorado announced the lineup for their 2024 festival. The Antioch native landed a headlining slot alongside fellow up-and-comers as well as seasoned modern country stars.

Country Jam takes place from June 20-22, 2024. The three-day event includes six headlining acts. The first night Flatland Cavalry and Parker McCollum will headline. Koe Wetzel and Jelly Roll will close the second night of the festival. Then, Lee Brice and Thomas Rhett will cap off the third and final night of the festival.

These headliner groupings make perfect sense. Parker McCollum and Flatland Cavalry both lean to the traditional country sound. Arguably, Flatland leans a little harder in that direction. Then, we have Jelly Roll and Koe Wetzel. They’re from different sides of the Mississippi River—Jelly Roll is from Tennesse and Wetzel is a Texas native—but their styles fit well together. Both acts blend country and rock to create unique sounds. Finally, Thomas Rhett and Lee Brice represent the current “Nashville sound” and are solid examples of what country radio has to offer.

Gil Cunningham, President and CEO of Neste Live! spoke about this year’s lineup in a statement. “We always want to deliver the best possible overall experience and caliber of talent we can for the fans whether irs a first-time festival or a thirty-plus-year-old festival like Colorado,” he said. “We have added premium options this year to Colorado in addition to the offerings fans have come to expect. There’s quite literally something for everyone.”

Tickets for Colorado Country Jam go on sale to the public on Friday, October 20. General Admission tickets will give fans access to live music as well as regional and national vendors, according to Music Row. Additionally, GA ticketholders will have access to a specialty food truck village, rides, photo-ops, and the Next from Nashville stage.

Colorado Country Jam Lineup

Parker McCollum

Flatland Cavalry

Jelly Roll

Koe Wetzel

Thomas Rhett

Lee Brice

The Bellamy Brothers

Craig Morgan

Priscilla Block

Jackson Dean

Sawyer Brown

Jake Worthington

Meg McCree

Dalton Dover

Harper O’Neill

More TBA

Photo by: Mickey Bernal/NBC via Getty Images