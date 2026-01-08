Jelly Roll Offers Support to Fellow Country Singer Embarking on a 200-Pound Weight Loss Journey

Jelly Roll is offering his support to Joshua Ray Walker. After the latter singer announced his goal to lose 200 pounds in just over a year, Jelly roll slid into the comments section to cheer him on.

“You can do it brother. I believe in you. Let’s go!” Jelly wrote. “Hit me if you need anything.”

Walker was clearly touched by Jelly’s comment, as he replied, “My man! Watching your health journey has been an inspiration! Thanks for following along, I’ll meet you on the cover of @gq in 400 days!”

As Walker alluded, Jelly has been on his own health journey as of late. After the “Need a Favor” singer lost 275 pounds, he landed the cover of Men’s Health.

As for Walker, his goal is to lose 200 pounds in 400 days, which will bring his weight down from over 600 pounds to 400.

Amid his journey, Walker has started an Instagram account, 400DaysTo400Lbs, to keep himself accountable. So far, 324,000 have followed the account to cheer Walker on amid his health journey.

Walker plans to do his first weigh in on Jan. 12, and have weekly weigh ins in the months that follow.

“The plan right now is to move more and eat less,” he said. “… Thanks for following.”

Jelly Roll’s Recent Transformation

In his Men’s Health profile, Jelly spoke about what life was like before his nearly 300-pound weight loss.

“It was never-ending sadness. And anger,” Jelly said. “I was a prisoner to my own body. Dude, wiping my ass was a problem. Washing myself properly was a problem. Getting in cars.”

“Every decision I made in life had to be based on my weight,” he continued. “If it could hold me, facilitate me, or fit me—people don’t think about every facet of ‘I still want to be able to do that and I can’t.’ I was so inspired by that kind of stuff.”

Now that he’s lost weight and gotten healthy, Jelly said he’s living in “a dramatically different world.” It’s a world in which he can finally see his own muscles for the first time.

“These shoulders are mine. Meaning they’re only gonna get bigger​,” he said. “They were gone. I had never seen them.​“

