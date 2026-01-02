“I’m Cool To Talk About This Openly”: Jelly Roll Gets Candid on His Alarming Test Results Before Weight Loss

For Jelly Roll, most of his life centered around struggle. From a young age, the country singer watched his family struggle with poverty. But that was just the start, as he also struggled with substance abuse and a criminal record. Thankfully, Jelly Roll decided to turn his life around. And now, he stands as a top name in country music. Yet, even with the accolades and fame, Jelly Roll had one last hurdle to overcome – obesity. Staying motivated, the singer not only shed over 200 pounds but also revealed how shockingly low his testosterone levels were.

While some celebrities like to keep their personal lives a secret, there are no secrets with Jelly Roll. More than willing to talk about his past, his weight, his marriage, and his family, he was happy to discuss his weight-loss journey.

Taking part in an interview with Men’s Health, Jelly Roll recalled how blood tests compared him to a preteen. “My testosterone level—and I’m cool to talk about this openly—was of a preteen boy. When I went in there for the test, it was bad. Bad. The world opened up when I seen it on paper.”

Jelly Roll Wondered How He Was “Alive”

Stunned by what the results showed, Jelly Roll quickly learned how much his weight affected his life. “I was like, ‘That’s my testosterone level? I mean, dude, we’re talking a 57. You can’t get it up without T. I was married to a smoke show, and I was still struggling….The first couple of blood panels were like, ‘How are you alive?’”

With Jelly Roll tired of struggling, he took action. Focusing on exercising and eating healthier, the singer shed the pounds in record time. And since that moment, his life changed for the better.

As for his marriage to Bunnie XO, Jelly Roll promised, “I’m chasing her around the house, you know what I’m saying? I’m like a teenage kid again! I’m like the Pink Panther: I bust out of every corner. And she opens the cabinet and I go, ‘Hi!’”

Ringing in the new year with a new body, Jelly Roll proved that his transformation was about more than weight loss – it was about reclaiming his life.

(Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)