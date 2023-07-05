Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Alcoholic Brand Despite “Being Sober”

Jennifer Lopez has addressed the criticism from those who questioned her new cocktail brand, Delola. On July 4th, the renowned singer and actor took to Instagram to share her quest for finding Delola bottles at a liquor store in Sag Harbor, New York. Alongside showcasing her brand’s collection, the actor responded to the skepticism surrounding her venture into the alcohol industry, despite having been open in the past about not consuming alcohol.

Videos by American Songwriter

“@Delola surprise pop-in at Sag Harbor Liquor Store!” she said on Instagram. “Get some before it’s gone for your July 4 BBQ’s… and share your party pics with me using #DelolaLife!!!”

Seated in the passenger seat of a car, Lopez shared a video of herself driving to find some of her product to celebrate 4th of July. She revealed that she had realized she didn’t have any of her own products to offer her friends whom she would be hosting over the holiday weekend.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Launches Cocktail-in-a-Bottle Brand

“I realized that we don’t have any, I thought we would, but we don’t. So I’m gonna go to the store and get some,” Lopez said to her followers. “Hopefully, they have it there. I’m really excited. I love holiday weekends. I love spending time with family and friends. Having a little cocktail.”

The singer went on to address the more unfavorable opinions regarding her consumption of alcohol, saying, “You know, I know that a lot of people have been talking about like, ‘Oh, she doesn’t even drink?’ ‘What’s she doing with a cocktail line?’

“To tell you the truth, that was true for a long time. I didn’t drink. A few years back, as you will see from several photos over the past 10, maybe 15 years. I have been, you know, having the occasional cocktail. I do enjoy the occasional cocktail. I do drink responsibly. I don’t drink to get sh** faced. I drink to be social and have a good time and just kind of relax and let loose a bit, but always responsibly.”

Back in April, Lopez initially unveiled the introduction of Delola. An official press release during that period clarified that she had established The House of Delola LLC, a company dedicated to producing “exceptional, mixology-inspired, ready-to-enjoy cocktails crafted for sophisticated and seamless entertaining, as part of a mindful way of life.”

As stated in the press release, these meticulously crafted cocktails are gluten-free, boast lower calorie content compared to conventional cocktails, and are infused with natural botanicals.

(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma )