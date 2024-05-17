Thomas Rhett Delivers Moving Performance of “Beautiful As You” at ACM Awards

Thomas Rhett took the stage at the ACM Awards to perform his recent single “Beautiful As You.” The song is an infectiously danceable hit, as well as having heartwarming origins—Rhett wrote it with his wife, Lauren Akins, in mind. While Rhett is not up for any awards this year, he still put on an electric performance.

Rhett started the performance in the crowd, shaking hands and greeting attendees. He then took the stage to sing the fun, heartfelt song. The crowd was on their feet in response, cheering him on as he performed.

Thomas Rhett Talks “Beautiful As You” Prior to ACM Awards Performance

Before the show Thomas Rhett spoke with Backstage Country about the single and his inspiration while writing it. “I wrote this song about a very special woman in my life,” he began. “Her name is Lauren. This is basically a song about how I completely outkicked my coverage as a husband, just like we all did. It’s up-tempo and fun to listen to. You can dance to it. It’s a fun one.”

Rhett is also planning his seventh album, out on August 23, making “Beautiful As You” his lead single. According to Rhett, this album brought him “back to the root” of making music and reminded him why he loves doing it.

“I did this with a with a new batch of producers and a lot of different songwriters. This is the ‘funnest’ album that I’ve made. This is a very, very me album,” he explained.

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images