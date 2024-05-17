Miranda Lambert Brings All the Fury of a Woman Scorned to the ACM Awards with Her New Single “Wranglers”

Miranda Lambert isn’t in the running for a trophy at tonight’s ACM Awards. However, she has new music to share and there’s no better place to do that than Country Music’s Biggest Party. Tonight, after a seemingly long absence, she reminded viewers why she’s one of the most powerful women in modern country music with a fiery performance of her new single “Wranglers.”

Lambert took the stage decked out in denim and fringe topped with a sparkling cowboy hat to perform her newest revenge anthem. In just a few short minutes, she reminded the country music world what they’ve been missing.

Lambert has a brand-new recording contract and a new album on the way. “Wranglers” is the first look at what she has in store for the country music world in the near future. It sees the Texas-born singer/songwriter bringing back the vengeful energy of songs like “Kerosene” and “Gunpowder & Lead.”

Written by Audra Mae, Evan McKeever, and Ryan Carpenter, Lambert released “Wranglers” as the first single from her forthcoming yet-to-be-announced album.

Miranda Lambert on “Wranglers”

Lambert said her new song is “A classic tale of a woman taking her power back.” She added, “I think we can all identify with the character in this song because we have all had a time in our life where we needed to find our strength and also get a little revenge on someone who did us wrong or hurt us. This offers such a cool, raging take on how something like this unravels. I think the songwriters nailed it.”

“I am so proud to sing this song,” she said. “It feels like it could have been on the same record as ‘Gunpowder & Lead’ in a lot of ways. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned is a pretty powerful statement, and the way it’s written, you can tell we’re not kidding,” she added.

Miranda Lambert also revealed that she has “a lot more to say” and “a lot more music coming soon.” So, fans who have been itching for new music since the release of her 2022 album Palomino are in luck.

Featured Image by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach