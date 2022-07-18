Jennifer Lopez Pens Personal Letter Following Vegas Wedding With Ben Affleck – “Exactly What We Wanted”

Following a Las Vegas wedding ceremony Saturday night (July 16), Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her nuptials with actor Ben Affleck.

The couple were previously engaged back in 2002 but rekindled their romance last year (2021). Their second engagement was a short one as Affleck popped the question just a few months ago. Lopez – now Affleck – penned a long letter to fans on her website that highlighted intimate details about the wedding.

Lopez wrote, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient…Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

She continued, “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

The singer went on to explain that they barely made it to the wedding chapel before it closed up for the night. The couple wanted to do Vegas right by having Elvis himself officiate the wedding, though the King had already turned in for the night.

“They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed),” she said.

She finished off the letter by saying, “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”

Lopez signed the letter with her name, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck” Along with the letter, the singer shared a number of personal photos from the evening. Find the photos and read the full letter on her website, HERE.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)