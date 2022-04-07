Gwen Stefani Shared Details of Her Wedding to Blake Shelton on ‘Ellen’—“The Marriage is so Fun”

In a sneak peek of Gwen Stefani’s appearance on the daytime Ellen DeGeneres Show, the singer and TV host had an affable back-and-forth about Stefani’s marriage to Blake Shelton. The musical power couple wed in 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. Since then, as Stefani reveals, their union has been a happy one.

“He’s my best friend. We have so much fun,” Stefani tells DeGeneres.

“You two just click,” DeGeneres replies.

In addition to the heartwarming declarations, the interview was interspersed with DeGeneres’ trademark sense of humor. The host jokingly asked why she wasn’t able to be Stefani’s Maid of Honor for the nuptials, and Stefani blamed the COVID restrictions. Stefani also explained how her wedding ended up being a small event.

“It got really small. I had this fantasy of building bleachers, but it just got smaller and smaller…and the Lord works in mysterious ways,” Stefani said. “It was like the perfect amount of people. It was so intimate, it was so exactly what it needed to be. And not just the wedding, but the marriage is so fun and I’m so into it and I feel very blessed.”

Shelton has also been vocal about their marriage. Recently, the country singer revealed another intimate aspect of their wedding.

“Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead,” said Shelton. “I reached out to my buddy Craig Wiseman, who is a world-class songwriter, to help me write and structure something that would stand the test of time. I’m really proud of ‘We Can Reach The Stars’ and I’m really honored to be with her. That’s why we got married in the first place. That’s why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I’m thrilled to share this song with the world.”

Listen to more of Stefani’s insights on her marriage to Blake Shelton below.