Jennifer Lopez Addresses Leaked Footage from Wedding to Ben Affleck—“This Was Taken Without Permission. Period”

Bennifer’s three-day wedding extravaganza saw plenty of love, laughs, and… leaked footage.

After a video of Jennifer Lopez serenading her new husband, Ben Affleck, was leaked, the pop star took to Instagram saying the video was “taken without permission” and then “sold” to TMZ.

The unauthorized footage showed the “Jenny from the Block” artist, draped in a white gown and flanked by backup dancers, performing a reportedly unreleased song for her new husband.

“This was taken without permission. Period,” Jennifer Lopez wrote in a comment on the social media platform, “And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment.” The comment was shared by fan account @jlow0rld – who reportedly took down a post of the leaked footage and replaced it with the singer’s frustrations.

“out of respect for Bennifer and their private moments, I deleted the previous post 💗 We love you Jennifer and we hope you will quickly find the guy who sold this material to TMZ,” jlow0rld posted. “I’m posting Jennifer’s comment under a deleted post 💗 please share it!”

The comment continued, revealing guests where asked to sign non-disclosure agreements in order to attend the festivities. “I don’t know where you all are getting it from,” Lopez wrote, “bc we had NDAs and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share.” Lopez affirmed that if and when she chooses to share anything from the weekend, it would be revealed to fans by way of her newsletter, On The JLO.

The pair were married in a spontaneous ceremony in Las Vegas in July before a weekend celebration, hosted at Affleck’s 87-acre estate on Hampton Island Preserve in Georgia.

With around 100 guests in attendance on Saturday (Aug. 27), the main ceremony was held on the back lawn and officiated by English author and life coach, Jay Shetty. Everyone in attendance wore white. The weekend-long festivities also included a family-style dinner of Southern-inspired fare.

First dating in 2002, the couple rekindled their romance in 2021 after nearly two decades apart. Lopez spoke to People about their reunion, saying “It’s a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other.”

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)