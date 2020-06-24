‘Surviving the Music Industry’ Picks the Mind of Legendary Jim Lauderdale

Host Brandon Harrington talks with Jim Lauderdale on this episode of Surviving the Music Industry podcast. Lauderdale is a two-time Grammy-winning Americana icon, an A-list singer-songwriter with 30 plus albums and a staple of the Americana genre that he has helped define.

Now celebrating his latest release, When Carolina Comes Home Again, Lauderdale shares the full scope of the project which eventually leads to a lot of beginnings for him. Including his growing up in the Carolinas, his early record deals, working with John Leventhal, Buddy Miller, Pete Anderson (just to name a few) and not to mention his record cuts. Those include, “Where the Sidewalk Ends,” “You Don’t Seem to Miss Me,” “Hole in My Head,” “Halfway Down,” “We Really Shouldn’t Be Doing This” and “The King Of Broken Hearts.”

Humility, grace and jokes that only Jim can deliver are ever-flowing through our conversation, but Jim still affirms that “There is still more work to be done.”

When it comes to the entertainment industry, Brandon Harrington has a knack for it all. This personality has proven his creative talents in scriptwriting, audio production and interview prowess this year alone.

Listen to this episode of Surviving the Music Industry here and find out more here.