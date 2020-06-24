‘All Heart’ Diving into the World of Music Distribution with Randall Foster

On this episode of All Heart with Paul Cardall, Paul speaks with Symphonic Distribution’s Vice President of Business Development, Randall Foster. Listeners will receive an inside look at the multifaceted world of music distribution and how it can impact an independent artist’s career.

Randall shares his experience in the music industry, and how his work has adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Discussing recent developments, rising trends and their own encounters, Paul and Randall share new perspectives of the evolving music industry through the eyes of distributors and independent musicians.

A 15+ year music industry veteran, Foster was most recently at ole music publishing as Sr. Director of Creative Sync and Licensing where he achieved massive success in the Wrigley Extra gum ad campaign featuring the now platinum single, “Can’t Help Falling in Love” recorded by Haley Reinhart.

In addition to his work in music publishing, he also has held posts in the record business, digital and physical distribution and synchronization licensing. He started out in the industry as a top-call club DJ in both the Kansas City and Miami areas.