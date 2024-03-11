Jimmy Buffett Tribute Concert 2024 Featuring Paul McCartney, Eagles, & More: How To Get Tickets

The “Margaritaville” legend Jimmy Buffett tragically passed in September 2023, but his legacy isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The tribute shows to the late singer/songwriter have already been in full swing, and one major upcoming event in his honor will feature a ton of massive stars.

This tribute concert will feature Paul McCartney, The Eagles, Bon Jovi, Sheryl Crow, Kenny Chesney, Jack Johnson, Zac Brown, Brandi Carlile, and many more. Buffett’s former band The Coral Reefer Band will also perform at the Jimmy Buffett Tribute Concert 2024.

Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett will kick off on April 11 in Hollywood, California at the Hollywood Bowl. Doors open at 7:00 pm.

Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett. One night only at the Hollywood Bowl on April 11, featuring performances by his many legendary friends and special guests. Amex presale begins Wednesday, March 13 at 10 a.m., public on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. pic.twitter.com/CEhAb6h1ks — Hollywood Bowl (@HollywoodBowl) March 11, 2024

Fans of Buffett can get their tickets over at Ticketmaster and Stubhub when general on-sale begins on March 15 at 10:00 am PDT. A number of presale events will start on March 13 and March 14 via Ticketmaster, so check out which presale event you want to get down on.

Additional artists who will be supporting this heartwarming tribute concert include Jackson Browne, Eric Church, Scotty Emerick, Caroline Jones, Mac McAnally, Jake Owen, Pitbull, and Jake Shimabukuro. There will also be surprise special guests.

Keep an eye on Stubhub when tickets go on sale; this is not a tribute concert you’ll want to miss. Get your tickets ASAP!

Thursday, April 11 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl – 7:00 pm

Photo by Rick Diamond

