10 Best Flanger Pedals of 2023

Flanger pedals are one of the most popular modulation pedals, along with chorus and phasers. They are mostly used to add a sweeping jet plane sound to your guitar tone, making it warmer and more immersive.

If you’re new to the flanging effect, you might be wondering what the best flanger pedals are and, more importantly, which one is the best flanger pedal for you.

Our top pick is the MXR EVH117 because of its incredible versatility, powerful sound, and full control and customization.

Best Flanger Pedals

1. Our Top Pick – MXR EVH117

SPECS

Type: Analog

Analog Effects: Flanger

Flanger Bypass: Buffered bypass

Buffered bypass Controls: Manual, Width, Speed, Regeneration

The MXR EVH117 is a signature pedal developed by Dunlop in collaboration with Eddie Van Halen.

If you’re a fan of this guitar virtuoso, then you probably know that it was the original MXR Flanger that powered the timeless Van Halen tunes "Unchained" and "And The Cradle Will Rock."

This fantastic stompbox not only features the same technology that provided the sweeping, whooshing magic of the original, but it also comes with the EVH Switch, which instantly activates a preset with Van Halen’s favorite settings.

The EVH117 isn’t only for Eddie Van Halen fans, though. It also offers an excellent level of control and customization, courtesy of its four knobs.

The Manual knob modifies the amount of delay; the Width knob balances out the mixture of your wet and dry signals; Speed sets the rate of the effect; and Regeneration modifies the feedback of your sound.

The EVH117 offers impressive tones that span a wide spectrum, from gentle undulations to powerful jet-like sweeps. This makes it the best flanger pedal for any music genre and playing style.

2. Premium Choice – Boss MD-500

SPECS

Type: Digital

Digital Effects: Chorus, Flanger, Phaser, Classic Vibe, Vibrato, Tremolo, Dimension, Ring Mod, Rotary, Filter, Sliver, Overtone modes

Chorus, Flanger, Phaser, Classic Vibe, Vibrato, Tremolo, Dimension, Ring Mod, Rotary, Filter, Sliver, Overtone modes Bypass: Switchable – Buffered/True bypass

Switchable – Buffered/True bypass Controls: TAP/CTL, Down, Up, Exit, Edit, Mode, Rate/Value, Depth, E.Level, Param 1, Param 2

Rather than a flanger pedal, the Boss MD-500 is a multi-effects pedal that will take your modulation to entirely new heights.

Powered by advanced Boss technology, the ultra-versatile MD-500 delivers 12 modulation pedal types and up to 297 assignable presets. This gives you 28 different algorithms with intensive programming parameters, offering a nearly limitless sound palette to create with.

With class-defying 32-bit AD/DA, 32-bit floating point processing, and 96 kHz sampling rate throughout, you’ll enjoy a pristine sound quality that extends beyond the capabilities of the very best studio hardware.

The MD-500 has an intuitive layout that will make fine-tuning your sound a breeze. It also features a versatile set of inputs and outputs, true stereo sound, and buffered and true bypass switching.

3. Best Mini Flanger – TC Electronic Vortex Mini

SPECS

Type: Digital

Digital Effects: Flanger

Flanger Bypass: True bypass

True bypass Controls: Depth, Speed, Feedback

If you already have a full pedalboard or if you’re just looking to build a more portable rig, then the Vortex Mini Flanger is worth looking into.

TC Electronic packed everything that’s great about the original Vortex Flanger into the Vortex Mini, delivering exceptional clarity full of creative potential in a super compact casing.

The TC Electronic Vortex Mini is also very flexible, offering everything from a vintage-vibed tape flange to a roaring 747 jet flange to a modern hi-fi swirl. And with its optimized headroom, True Bypass, and Kill-Dry on/off, the Vortex Mini guarantees optimal tonal integrity and zero loss of tone.

The Vortex Mini is TonePrint enabled, which allows you to get the acclaimed TC sound multiplied to infinity with rockstar-customized versions of the best flange sounds they have to offer. The TonePrint App also gives you full control over all parameters so you can create your own signature TC sound.

And speaking of the TonePrint App, you can use it to choose the TonePrint you want to hear and beam it instantly from your phone through your guitar’s pickup into your TonePrint pedal without the need for cables.

4. Most Iconic Flanger – Electro-Harmonix Stereo Electric Mistress

SPECS

Type: Digital

Digital Effects: Flanger, Chorus

Flanger, Chorus Bypass: Buffered bypass

Buffered bypass Controls: Rate, Flanger Depth, Chorus Depth

No list of the best flanger pedals would be complete without the Electro-Harmonix Stereo Electric Mistress.

Many pedals have tried to replicate the Electric Mistress' classic flange sounds, as it provides impressive effects varying from an authentic psychedelic flanger sound to a classic flanger effect that is warm and textural.

One of the best features of the Electro Harmonix Electric Mistress is its dual flanger and chorus effects in a single unit.

Experimentation is the name of the game here, as you will be able to create truly incredible modulations by using the Flanger and Chorus effects together or separately.

Another distinctive feature that accentuates that smooth Electric Mistress tone is the Filter Matrix mode. When engaged, it freezes the flanger or chorus effect at a certain frequency, turning the pedal into a resonant filter.

The Stereo Electric Mistress is a stereo flanger and offers dual independent stereo outputs, allowing you to create a wide stereo image and enhance the spatial dimension of your guitar playing. This feature is particularly useful for live performances and recording situations.

5. Best Value – Boss BF-3

SPECS

Type: Digital

Digital Effects: Flanger

Flanger Bypass: Buffered bypass

Buffered bypass Controls: Mode, Rate, Depth, Resonance/Manual

Building on the 20-year legacy of the famous Boss BF-2, the new BF-3 flanger pedal brings us an updated version of the classic Boss flanger with the thickest stereo flanging sounds ever.

The BF-3 packs two new flanger modes: Ultra and Gate/Pan. They are used to create ultra-fat flanging and futuristic slicer-type sounds, respectively.

This compact stompbox also introduces a unique Momentary mode, which allows you to create temporary flanging effects.

By holding down the pedal switch, you can activate the effect for as long as the switch is pressed, adding dynamic and expressive possibilities to your sound.

The built-in tap tempo feature lets you set the modulation rate of the flanger effect by tapping the footswitch in rhythm with your music. This feature ensures that the flanger sound syncs precisely with the tempo of the song, making it ideal for live performances.

The BF-3 also includes separate inputs for both guitar and bass, making it an excellent choice for either instrument.

The pedal is designed to optimize the flanger effect for each instrument's specific frequency range, ensuring optimal performance and tone.

6. Budget Pick – Sonicake 5th Dimension

SPECS

Type: Digital

Digital Effects: Flanger, Phaser, Chorus, Tremolo, Vibrato, Auto-Wah

Flanger, Phaser, Chorus, Tremolo, Vibrato, Auto-Wah Bypass: True bypass

True bypass Controls: Mix, Depth, Rate, Mode

The Sonicake 5th Dimension is a great and affordable pedal that offers much more than its size would suggest.

It is actually an assembly of the 11 most commonly requested digital modulation effects, adding multiple sonic dimensions to your tone and providing a slew of possibilities for your tonal palate.

The 5th Dimension is also really straightforward to use: a MIX knob controls the effects level; a DEPTH knob adjusts the depth; a RATE knob tweaks the effects’ speed; and a MODE selector chooses from those 11 effects.

The effects are the following:

Phase 101 is a crystal clear and bright phasing tone.

Jet Fln Br. is a massive, jet-like flanger tone with plenty of feedback.

Jet Flane is a classic-sounding flanger effect.

Big Sky is a vintage chorus sound inspired by the legendary solid-state Jazz amp.

Stereo Chorus is a classic and lush chorus sound modulated by a triangle wave.

Liquid Trem is a bias tremolo sound inspired by the circuitry from a vintage tube amp.

Opto Trem is a classic optical tremolo tone.

Roto 60 is a vintage 4-stage phasing/rotary vibe effect.

Blue Vib is a natural and warm vibrato sound. Cryin' Bot is a dynamic auto-wah envelope filter.

Finally, Lofi is sample reducing effect.

7. Best Flanger Pedal Under $30 – iSET Analog Galaxy Flanger

SPECS

Type: Analog

Analog Effects: Flanger

Flanger Bypass: True bypass

True bypass Controls: Color, Range, Rate, Hard/Soft

iSet is a relatively new company in China that is passionate about creating high-quality musical equipment at affordable prices.

So, while their Analog Flanger pedal can seem too good to be true at a $30 price tag, rest assured that it delivers everything you could want out of a flanger pedal.

Not only is the iSET Analog Flanger super compact, making it a great fit for busy pedalboards, but it also sounds great. It offers and clean and crisp flanging effect while also preserving your unique guitar tone.

It is also really easy to use, courtesy of its three straightforward knobs that allow you to adjust the Color, Range, and Rate of your flanging effect.

The iSET Analog Flanger’s toggle switch allows you two choose between two different settings. In Normal mode, the Flanger will send its unique flanging signal through your pedal chain.

When in Filter Mode, the pedal will add a bed of warmth and fluctuating tone underneath the original flange sound.

All in all, this is one of the best flanger pedals you can get for such a low price, making it ideal for beginners who want to get a taste of the flanger effect.

8. Best Boutique Flanger – Walrus Audio Polychrome

SPECS

Type: Analog

Analog Effects: Flanger

Flanger Bypass: True bypass switching

True bypass switching Controls: Rate, Depth, Switch, Feedback, D-F-V, Shape, Voice

Walrus Audio is known for making unique, premium-quality pedals, and their Polychrome Flanger Pedal certainly lives up to this reputation with its harmonious balance and vibrant confidence, adding a uniquely colorful tone to your sound.

This unique flanger pedal is a true bypass analog Flanger that allows you to dial in a wealth of colorful flange with the D-F-V (Dry, Flange, Vibrato) blend knob and the shape and voice switches.

The Shape Switch lets you select from a sine, a triangle, or a random LFO wave to modulate the delay line. The Voice Switch lets you select between two voices for the flanging effect.

In the down position, the flanger is more traditional and full frequency. In the up position, you get a more complex and notched flange effect with less low end.

As with all Walrus Audio pedals, the Polychrome is all about experimentation. Playing around with the different settings can yield truly mind-blowing results.

9. Best for a Big Budget – Strymon Mobius

SPECS

Type: Digital

Digital Effects: Chorus, Flanger, Rotary, Vibe, Phaser, Filter, Formant, Vintage Trem, Pattern Trem, Autoswell, Destroyer, Quadrature

Chorus, Flanger, Rotary, Vibe, Phaser, Filter, Formant, Vintage Trem, Pattern Trem, Autoswell, Destroyer, Quadrature Bypass: True bypass

True bypass Controls: Value, Speed, Depth, Level, Param 1, Param 2, Type, A, B, Tap, Pre/Post Mode

The Strymon Mobius is an incredibly versatile pro-level modulation tool that offers an insane amount of control over your sound.

Mobius gives you 12 versatile and inspirational modulation machines, all in an easy-to-use package. From an exquisite vintage chorus sounds to a syrupy psychedelic phaser, there’s no part of the modulation spectrum Mobius can’t reach.

Mobius also lets you instantly save and recall up to 200 of your own presets, giving each preset its own custom name to appear on the display.

Additionally, this pedal features a Pre/Post Mode, which you can toggle to place your Mobius in two different locations in your mono signal chain without having to rewire your entire pedalboard.

Like the Boss MD-500, some downsides to the Mobius are its size and its price tag. However, if you intend to use the Mobius as a one-stop modulation stompbox, then you won’t need to invest in any modulation pedal again!

10. Best Under $100 – MXR M152 Micro Flanger

SPECS

Type: Analog

Analog Effects: Flanger

Flanger Bypass: True bypass

True bypass Controls: Rate, Regeneration

Based on the benchmark sounds of the MXR M117, the MXR Micro Flanger features many of the same flanging effects as its big brother but in a smaller and more convenient size.

This pure analog flanger is a faithful recreation of the original and features the same two critical controls: a Speed knob to control the rate of cycling and a Regeneration knob to manage the overall intensity.

The Micro’s analog circuitry features MXR’s revolutionary Bucket Brigade technology for the ultimate classic modulation effect with warm and organic tones.

The Micro Flanger has been updated with a true bypass switch, so you don't lose any tone during bypass. Go from jet plane-like sweeps to cool outer space-type effects with the MXR Micro Flanger.

Best Flanger Pedals Buyer's Guide

Sound Quality

One of the most crucial aspects when buying any pedal is the sound quality.

While one of the best things about flanger pedals is that you can choose to what degree you want to use them—namely, you can go from a mind-melting modulation to a more subtle sweep—different flanger pedals can produce varying tones and textures.

It's essential to listen to demos or try out the pedal yourself, if possible, to ensure it matches your desired sound.

Controls and Versatility

Look for a flanger pedal that offers a range of controls to shape the effect to your liking.

Key parameters typically include rate, resonance, and depth controls, and sometimes additional controls like manual, delay time, waveform options, and feedback controls.

Versatility in these controls allows you to experiment and find your preferred flanger sound.

Rate

The Rate knob changes the rate of frequency of the effect. A higher rate means quicker sweeps, while a lower rate makes the sweeps slower.

Depth

This control makes the sweep more pronounced and intense. If you turn the Depth knob only a little bit, the flanger will sound more natural.

Increasing the depth will result in a more synthetic sound. Neither of these is better or worse than the other. Rather, the Depth setting is more a matter of personal preference.

Resonance

Resonance controls how high the sweep goes. This setting works hand-in-hand with the Depth control to determine the flanger effect.

Build Quality and Size

Consider the construction and build quality of the pedal. Sturdy construction materials, such as metal enclosures, can ensure durability and longevity. A well-built pedal will withstand the rigors of regular use, including live performances and transportation.

Additionally, if you have limited space on your pedalboard, then size becomes a crucial consideration. Some flanger pedals come in compact designs or mini versions to save space. Make sure your new pedal fits your pedalboard or any other setup requirements you may have.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the difference between a flanger pedal, a phaser pedal, and a chorus pedal?

While all three of these pedals are modulation effects that add movement and texture to your guitar sound, they have distinct characteristics and produce different sonic results.

Chorus Pedals

Chorus pedals produce a lush, shimmering, and spacious effect by duplicating the original signal, adding a slight delay, and modulating it with a low-frequency oscillator (LFO).

The duplicated signal is then mixed with the original, resulting in a thicker sound that simulates multiple guitars playing simultaneously.

Chorus pedals typically have a longer delay time, a more subtle modulation depth, and produce a warm and spacious tone.

They work well with clean or lightly overdriven guitar tones, adding depth and richness to the sound.

Phaser Pedals

Phaser pedals create a swirling effect by splitting the guitar's signal into two paths and modulating one of them with an LFO.

The modulated signal is then mixed back with the original signal, creating peaks and notches in the frequency response. This produces a distinctive "swooshing" sound as the notches move across the frequency spectrum.

Phaser pedals often have a shorter delay time than chorus pedals and offer a range of modulation speeds and depth.

They can create a sense of movement and are commonly used for funk, psychedelic, and spacey guitar tones.

Flanger Pedals

Flanger pedals create a sweeping jet-like "whooshing" effect by mixing the original guitar signal with a slightly delayed and modulated signal.

The modulation is achieved by feeding back a portion of the delayed signal and varying the delay time with an LFO. This creates comb-filtering, resulting in sweeping frequency notches and a metallic, swirling sound.

Flanger pedals typically have a shorter delay time than chorus pedals and offer more pronounced modulation depths.

They are often used to add a dramatic effect to solos, create unique soundscapes, or enhance heavily distorted guitar tones.

Where should a flanger pedal go in your signal chain?

As with most pedals, this is a matter of personal preference. Ideally, though, a flanger pedal works best toward the end of your signal chain. This is because the flanging effect will be applied to all of the pedals that come before it in the chain.

In a more “classic” chain, the only effects that would come after a flanger pedal are reverb and delay.

Experimenting with different positions of the flanger pedal can yield some very interesting results!

Conclusion

Flanger pedals can be a fantastic addition to your pedalboard. Whether you’re looking for a subtle sweeping tone or a massive jet-engine whooshing, we’re sure one of the pedals we’ve compiled in this list will hit the spot!

Our top pick was the MXR EVH117 because it allows you full control over your sound; it’s incredibly versatile and sounds amazing.

Now you’ve got the information to pick the right flanger pedal for your needs. Happy modulating!