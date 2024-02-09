Jimmy Buffett Fan Posts Iconic Photo of the Parrothead King and Toby Keith Together

Toby Keith passed away Monday night (February 5). Jimmy Buffett sailed into the Great Beyond last September. Both were top-notch performers and songwriters. They were also friends. Keith’s passing left some fans wondering if they ever worked together.

On Tuesday (February 6), someone posted to a Buffett fan group wondering if the “Margaritaville” singer ever partnered with Keith for a song. In the comments, fans were more than happy to drop the songs that the two late legends recorded together. Then, someone posted an epic throwback photo of them hanging out, laughing, and drinking from—you guessed it—red Solo cups. The photo is a still from the music video for “Too Drunk to Karaoke.”

The fan posted the photo alongside a comment that read, “Not sure but they had a blast hanging out.” Indeed, it looks like Keith and Buffett are having a good time in the photo.

Songs Featuring Toby Keith and Jimmy Buffett

Both Keith and Buffett blazed their own trails through the music world and left behind massive musical legacies that will live forever. Luckily for fans of both artists, their musical paths crossed multiple times over the years.

Buffett covered Hank Williams’ “Hey Good Lookin’” on his 2004 album License to Chill. However, he didn’t do it alone. He enlisted Keith, Alan Jackson, Clint Black, George Strait, and Kenny Chesney to help him rework the legendary country singer’s hit. Their rendition of the country standard was a hit. It peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Keith also joined Buffett for the song “Piece of Work” from the same album.

That wasn’t the end of their collaborations, though. Keith and Buffett’s musical paths crossed again in 2013 for the song “Too Drunk to Karaoke” from Buffett’s Songs from St. Somewhere.

Two years later, Buffett sang on “Sailboat for Sale” from Keith’s 2015 album 35 MPH Town.

Videos also exist of the pair singing “I Love This Bar” onstage.

Speaking of live performances, Keith paid tribute to his late pal during his final concert in Las Vegas last December. He played Buffett’s classic “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes.”

