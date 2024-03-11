Weezer Announce 30th Anniversary Tour in 2024

Alt-rock outfit Weezer just announced a new tour in 2024! The tour will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s debut album The Blue Album, and each stop on the North American tour will feature performances of the album in its entirety. The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. are slated to support the tour.

The Weezer 30th Anniversary Tour 2024 will start on September 4 in Saint Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center. The tour will end on October 11 in Inglewood, California, at Intuit Dome, pending additional tour dates.

Fans can sign up for The Weezer Fan Club via the band’s website for an early access code. Presale events for Voyage To The Blue Planet will start on March 13 at varying times, depending on whether you’re signing up for the artist presale, Flaming Lips presale, or Citi/AAdvantage cardmember presale events on Ticketmaster.

General on-sale starts on March 15 at 10:00 am CDT. Check out Stubhub to see what’s available. You might just get lucky and find tickets that are lower in price than face value.

Don’t wait around! Tickets are expected to sell out fast, so get yours ASAP.

September 4 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

September 6 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

September 7 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

September 8 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

September 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 14 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

September 17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

September 18 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

September 20 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

September 21 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

September 27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

September 28 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

September 29 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 1 – Loveland, CO – Blue FCU Arena

October 4 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

October 5 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

October 6 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

October 8 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

October 9 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

October 11 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

