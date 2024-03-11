Weezer Announce 30th Anniversary Tour in 2024

Alt-rock outfit Weezer just announced a new tour in 2024! The tour will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s debut album The Blue Album, and each stop on the North American tour will feature performances of the album in its entirety. The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. are slated to support the tour.
The Weezer 30th Anniversary Tour 2024 will start on September 4 in Saint Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center. The tour will end on October 11 in Inglewood, California, at Intuit Dome, pending additional tour dates.
Fans can sign up for The Weezer Fan Club via the band’s website for an early access code. Presale events for Voyage To The Blue Planet will start on March 13 at varying times, depending on whether you’re signing up for the artist presale, Flaming Lips presale, or Citi/AAdvantage cardmember presale events on Ticketmaster.
General on-sale starts on March 15 at 10:00 am CDT. Check out Stubhub to see what’s available. You might just get lucky and find tickets that are lower in price than face value.
Don’t wait around! Tickets are expected to sell out fast, so get yours ASAP.
Weezer 30th Anniversary Tour 2024 Dates
September 4 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
September 6 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
September 7 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
September 8 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
September 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
September 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
September 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
September 14 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
September 17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
September 18 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
September 20 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
September 21 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
September 27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
September 28 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
September 29 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
October 1 – Loveland, CO – Blue FCU Arena
October 4 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
October 5 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
October 6 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
October 8 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
October 9 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
October 11 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome
Photo by Ashley Osborn
