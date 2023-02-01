Exclusive: Jody Williams to Receive CMA Songwriter Advocate Honor

Jody Williams is the recipient of the CMA Songwriter Advocate Award for the 13th CMA Triple Play Awards.

According to the association’s website, the CMA Songwriter Advocate Award is awarded to an individual “who has positively impacted and contributed to the growth of songwriting in the country music genre throughout a course of years and has proven to have an unprecedented historical impact on the songwriting community.”

Williams, as the founder of Jody Williams Songs, a publishing company that works to shepherd one-of-a-kind songwriters, has done just that through his dedication to supporting and advancing the songwriting art form. Some of the songwriters Williams has mentored and championed over the years include Liz Rose, Ashley McBryde, Eric Church, Vince Gill, Maren Morris, Jeffrey Steele, Josh Turner, Carrie Underwood, Brooks & Dunn, Taylor Swift, Natalie Hemby and Alison Krauss.

“Being honored by the CMA with this award is the cherry on top of the incredible experience I have had serving on the CMA board,” Williams tells American Songwriter.

“Songwriters are the heart of our business and the most vulnerable industry group,” he adds. “So, I’m grateful to CMA for affording me the opportunity to advocate for songwriters among the other music community leaders represented by their board. The 16 years I served on the board gave me experiences and relationships that greatly enhanced my career and hopefully the songwriting community as well.”

Bob DiPiero was a past recipient of the CMA Songwriter Advocate Award at the 2020 Triple Play Awards.

The annual event honors songwriters who have penned three No. 1 songs within a 12-month period based on the Country Aircheck, Billboard Country Airplay, and Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.

There are 16 songwriters being recognized this year, including Rhett Akins, Kurt Allison, Luke Combs, Jesse Frasure, Nicolle Galyon, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Michael Hardy, Ben Johnson, Tully Kennedy, Shane McAnally, Chase McGill, Thomas Rhett, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson, and Morgan Wallen.

Gorley is being honored with two CMA Triple Play Awards this year for the songs “Sand In My Boots” and “You Proof” recorded by Morgan Wallen; “Beers On Me,” recorded by Dierks Bentley featuring BRELAND and HARDY; “Slow Down Summer,” recorded by Thomas Rhett; “Take My Name,” recorded by Parmalee; and “New Truck,” recorded by Dylan Scott. This year will mark his 19th and 20th overall Triple Play awards.

The awards ceremony will be held on Wednesday, March 1 at Saint Elle in Nashville, Tennessee.

Photo by Emma Delevante / Country Music Association (CMA)