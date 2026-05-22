Charley Crockett Fans Left Confused After Another Project Disappears

Since releasing his debut album, A Stolen Jewel, in 2015, Charley Crockett has been hard at work. Just over the last decade, he released a total of 16 albums, with his last, Clovis, hitting streaming platforms on April 28. But as fans rushed to hear his new album, some noticed the songs were blacked out. Unable to hear the music, fans eventually grew concerned as it eventually disappeared. And while Crockett has remained silent on the matter, it seems that another of his projects has simply vanished.

Videos by American Songwriter

Looking at the series of events that have transpired – Crockett shared his new album Clovis at the end of April. On May 3, the country singer premiered his new documentary, A Cowboy in London, on YouTube. The documentary was already shown at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in February. But now, fans can’t listen to Clovis and can’t stream A Cowboy in London.

Again, Crockett has somewhat vanished since Clovis went dark. Although speculation, some believe it centered around the singer’s previous contract with Island Records. Crockett decided to part ways with the label after the release of Age of the Ram on April 3. While finishing his agreement, it was less than a month later that he decided to drop Clovis.

[RELATED: Charley Crockett Just Unveiled a 39-Stop North U.S. Tour for 2026]

Charley Crockett Believes Stardom Comes With More Than One Chance

While fans can do nothing but patiently wait to see what happens, the sudden disappearance of both projects only added to the mystery surrounding Crockett’s recent career moves. Whether tied to label complications or a larger strategy, the singer knew there was more than one way to stardom.

Once discussing his rise to fame, Crockett insisted that the “one chance” mentality was a scare tactic. “I think it’s maybe the biggest challenge to a young artist trying to come up is that, you know, there’s the illusion that you got one shot, and it’s really not true. But you’ve got to believe that.”

Crockett considered a career in the music industry to be the same as that of a prizefighter. Seeing each challenge as a fight, he promised, “People are betting on you, and a prizefighter has got so many fights and to some extent the business around you is evergreen. I guess that’s the way I’ve always seen it.”

With more than enough stories and fights left, fans appear confident Crockett isn’t disappearing for long. But the question remains – where is the $10 Cowboy?

(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)