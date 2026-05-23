Country Music Hitmaker Announces Temporary Hiatus, Vows To “Come Back Even Better”

After nearly winning season 6 of NBC’s The Voice back in 2013, multiple labels encouraged Jake Worthington to hop on the “bro-country” train that barreled through the genre during the 2010s. Instead, the La Porte, Texas-born artist insisted on remaining true to his traditional roots. After releasing two full-length albums and signing with Miranda Lambert’s Big Loud Texas imprint in 2024, many traditionalists looked to Worthington to carry the torch alongside rising superstar Zach Top. However, the “Two First Names” singer, 30, recently shocked fans by announcing he will step back from his music career for the time being.

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Jake Worthington Is Working On Himself

In a post shared to Instagram on Friday (May 22), Jake Worthington admitted that the country star lifestyle is taking its toll on him.

“I live a life as my heroes did, but that life gotten a hold of me,” wrote the “Heaven” crooner. “I love my family my friends and my fans too much to let it take over me.”

Worthington has previously listed hard-living country crooners like Merle Haggard and George Jones among his earliest musical influences.

On social media, he continued, “I need to take some time to work on myself for my wife and daughter. I promise I will come back even better.”

“God bless country music,” he concluded.

Worthington’s announcement drew support from A-list country stars like Carly Pearce, who wrote, “This takes a lot of courage. Proud of you.”

Worthington currently lives in Oklahoma with wife Sophie, whom he married in October 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, Whitley Anne Worthington, almost exactly two years later, on October 24, 2024.

Fate of Some Live Performances Remains Uncler

According to Saving Country Music, Jake Worthington was set to open a pair of Montreal shows for Luke Combs May 29-30, returning for the June 5 and June 6 shows in Toronto.

Those dates, in addition to a couple of festivals and a few solo shows in June, have disappeared from his website. His next scheduled performance is on July 24 The Great Texas Mosquito Festival in Clute, Texas.

[RELATED: Country Singer-Songwriter Says He Is Too “Mentally Unwell” To Tour, Announces Indefinite Hiatus]

In September 2025, Worthington released his sophomore album, When I Write This Song. The record features collaborations with Miranda Lambert, Marty Stuart, and Mae Estes.

Featured image by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images