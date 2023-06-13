Joe Walsh, Alan Menken, and More to Present/Perform at 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame

The annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards dinner is set to fete the best of the craft this Thursday (June 15). Ahead of the laudations, the Hall of Fame has announced the list of presenters and performers that will appear at the induction.

Louis Bell, Jacob Dickey, Emilio Estefan, Sasha Estefan, Doug E. Fresh, Myles Frost, Heather Headley, Alan Menken, Valerie Simpson, Keith Sweat, Joe Walsh, and more are set to either present or perform during the night—though their roles have not been specified yet.

The list of inductees includes Glen Ballard, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, and Liz Rose. Post Malone is also set to receive the Hal David Starlight Award, while Tim Rice receives the Johnny Mercer Award.

Calvin Broadus Jr. (aka Snoop Dogg) was going to be a part of the 2023 class of inductees, but has deferred it until 2024 for “personal reasons.”

Each of the inductees has written and/or performed top hits.

Ballard is best known for co-writing and producing Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill. Estefan is an eight-time Grammy Award winner and has three No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Lynne is a co-founder of Electric Light Orchestra, but has also made a lauded career of writing for other artists.

Riley is credited as having created the new jack-swing genre alongside artists like Michael Jackson, Bobby Brown, and more. Liz Rose is a heavyweight in both the country and pop worlds. She notably helped to foster the career of a young Taylor Swift.

The Hal David Starlight Award is given to artists who are making “a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs.” Malone has secured four No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart – all of which he has writing credits on.

The Johnny Mercer Award has been given to the likes of Phil Collins, Lionel Richie, Elton John & Bernie Taupin, Kris Kristofferson, and more. Rice will join the lengthy list of songwriting legends after he receives the award on Thursday.

Tickets for the Songwriters Hall of Fame are available through the Buckley Hall Events website. The tickets come with a price tag of $2,000 each, but the net proceeds from the event go to Hall of Fame programs.

Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for Scoop Marketing