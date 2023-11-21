2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominees Revealed: Blondie, Public Enemy, Steely Dan, and More

The nominees for the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame have been revealed, and they run the gamut of genres from rap, country, and alternative rock to indie, folk, and pop. The nominations include legends in the music industry, such as Blondie, Bryan Adams, R.E.M., Public Enemy, Steely Dan, and Tracy Chapman, among many others. The nominees will be voted on and the finalists will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in an Induction and Awards ceremony in New York City.

The nominees include performing and non-performing songwriters, all of whom have demonstrated exceptional writing, storytelling, and a command of their craft that has significantly contributed to the world’s extensive songbook. Songwriters from all across the globe are eligible for nomination, with a significant commercial release of a song at least 20 years ago. Below is the full list of nominees, with examples of their songwriting prowess.

Eligible voters have until December 27 to submit their choices, three for Performing and three for Non-performing. Bryan Adams, Blondie, and R.E.M. were nominated last year but were not chosen, so they will have another chance this year.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame was created in 1969 to honor great talent in songwriting. Johnny Mercer, Abe Olman, and Howie Richmond founded the Hall of Fame, looking to showcase the artistry that happens mostly behind the scenes. Now, there’s an online museum highlighting past inductees and their achievements. Last year’s inductees include Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard, and Teddy Riley.

Full List of Nominees

Non-performers:

L. Russell Brown (“Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree”)

Dennis Lambert and Brian Potter (“We Built This City”)

Dean Dillon (“Tennessee Whiskey”)

Hillary Lindsay (“Jesus Take the Wheel”)

Tony Macaulay (“Build Me Up Buttercup”)

Timothy Mosley AKA Timbaland (“SexyBack”)

Roger Nichols (“Rainy Days and Mondays”)

Dean Pitchford (“Footloose”)

Maurice Starr (“Candy Girl”)

Narada Michael Walden (“How Will I Know”)

Performers

Bryan Adams (“Heaven”)

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings (“American Woman”)

Debbie Harry, Chris Stein, and Clem Burke AKA Blondie (“Call Me”)

Tracy Chapman (“Fast Car”)

George Clinton (“Give Up the Funk”)

Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons, and Michael McDonald AKA The Doobie Brothers (“Listen to the Music”)

David Gates (“Everything I Own”)

Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson AKA Heart (“Barracuda”)

Kenny Loggins (“Footloose”)

Carlton Douglas Ridenhour and William Jonathan Drayton AKA Public Enemy (“Fight the Power”)

Bill Berry, Peter Buck, Mike Mills, and Michael Stipe AKA R.E.M. (“Losing My Religion”)

Donald Fagan and Walter Becker AKA Steely Dan (“Reelin’ in the Years”)

