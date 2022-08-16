Olivia Rodrigo has long made it known she’s a massive fan of Alanis Morissette—even going as far as citing Jagged Little Pill as the main inspiration behind her debut album Sour.

Now, Rodrigo will honor the iconic singer with an induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame on September 24 at Toronto’s Massey Hall. Morissette is joined by Bryan Adams and his songwriting partner Jim Vallance, as well as David Foster and Daniel Lavoie.

Rodrigo gave a statement to Exclaim! saying, “I remember hearing Alanis for the first time when I was about 13. I was in the car with my parents when Jagged Little Pill came on. I heard “Perfect,” I was like, “Oh, my God…. You can write songs like that?” I just looked at music and songwriting in a completely different way.”

In addition to Rodrigo saying a few words about Morissette’s influence, Alessia Cara, Corey Hart, and Nickelback are scheduled to perform tributes to the inductees.

Rodrigo and Morisette interviewed one another for Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians series last year, with Morissette offering some advice to the young singer.

She said, “My dad told me when I was really young—I think I was maybe seven—he said, ‘Sweetheart, there are three ways people will perceive you in the world: They’re going to love you and you can do no wrong, they’re going to hate you and you can do no right, or they just won’t give a s***. It’s going to be one of those three, so enjoy!'”

Morissette then joined Rodrigo on her latest tour promoting Sour to sing her 1995 hit “You Oughta Know.” The two infused a healthy amount of attitude into the track, wailing out the chorus together and trading verses. Check it out below.

Elsewhere on the tour, Rodrigo brought out other artists who have offered her key inspiration: Avril Lavigne (for a duet of “Complicated”), Lily Allen (For a duet of “F*** You” at Glastonbury), and Natalia Imbruglia (for a duet of “Torn”).

Morissette is currently on a world tour, which picks back up next month in Louisville, Kentucky. Find dates and ticket information, HERE.

(Photo by Rob Ball/WireImage)