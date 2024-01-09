Joey Fatone of NSYNC and AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys Are Going On Tour Together

Joey Fatone from NSYNC has recently announced he is going on tour with AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys this March. The two boy band legends will travel across the East Coast of the U.S. this year as part of the A Legendary Night Tour.

This new tour will bring NSYNC’s and the Backstreet Boys’ biggest hits to fans in New Jersey, Connecticut, Boston, and Florida. Presale tickets go live on Wednesday, January 10, with general sale tickets going live on Friday, January 12 at 10 am Pacific.

NSYNC and Backstreet Boys Legends Joey Fatone and AJ McLean Team Up for East Coast Tour

Last year, NSYNC embarked on a reunion tour and released a new single, “Better Place,” their first new song in two decades. A Legendary Night Tour, however, comes after Joey Fatone and AJ McLean’s event in Tampa, FL from last September. The two joined up for “Joey Fatone & Friends’ Welcome to Tampa 90s Party.”

McLean has also been working on projects with the Backstreet Boys, one of which was the band’s international DNA Tour. Additionally, the band put out a concert film titled The Making of the DNA Tour. Fatone and the rest of NSYNC, meanwhile, made their first public appearance in 10 years at the 2023 VMAs following the release of their new single. They appeared together on stage to present an award to Taylor Swift, who seemed visibly delighted by the surprise.

Similarly, NSYNC teased a reunion at the 2013 VMAs while Justin Timberlake performed. On stage, he fell in with his bandmates after announcing, “You asked for it.” The group then performed a medley of their hits, such as “Girlfriend” and “Bye Bye Bye.” Again, Taylor Swift was in attendance, and seemed to be beside herself with joy at the reunion.

Last year, Justin Timberlake announced the new single with a post on Instagram. “So many stars aligned,” he wrote, sharing a video of the group recording in the studio. “If we do this song, it’s a love letter to our fans. I would be honored to have the group on this song… I love you guys.”

Featured Image by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic; David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio