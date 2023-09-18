Remember When: *NSYNC Reunites at the VMAs in 2013

*NSYNC has a habit of reuniting at the MTV Video Music Awards. During the 2023 ceremony, the iconic boyband teased their reunion by presenting an award to Taylor Swift as a united front–much to the appeasement of the “Anti-Hero” singer.

In 2013, they had another micro-reunion at the VMAs during Justin Timberlake’s Video Vanguard performance. “You asked for it,” Timberlake can be heard saying before falling into place alongside his bandmates. The fivesome apparently feels the VMAs are the time to do something splashy.

During their 2013 medley performance, the group–Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick–fell right back into the swing of things. That choreography seems to be cemented into their bones with how easily they dusted it off.

The Medley consisted of mega-hits “Girlfriend” and “Bye Bye Bye.” Swift can be seen freaking out in the crowd, similar to how she fangirled when they handed her the VMA this year. Elsewhere are shots of Lady Gaga and fellow boyband One Direction vibing to the ’00s pop heroes.

Check out the clip, below.

*NSYNC have announced their first song in 20 years, “Better Place.” Timberlake posted a behind-the-scenes clip of the group recording the soon-to-be-pop-hit in the studio. “Who’s ready for a reunion?” Timberlake asks.

“So many stars aligned,” Timberlake continues in the Instagram post. “If we do this song, it’s a love letter to our fans. I would be honored to have the group on this song… I love you guys.

“That’s why I hit you,” he added. “I was like, ‘Hey, something came up.’ That shit is epic, man.”

The track will be released on September 29. It will also be included in the impending Trolls Band Together film.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV