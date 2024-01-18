Joey Fatone Shares Backstreet Boys Song He Can’t Wait To Perform With AJ McLean, Says “People Loved It”

When it comes to boy bands, few compare to the massively popular *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys. Combined, the two iconic bands sold nearly 200 million albums worldwide. And that doesn’t include the success they had when it came to awards. With both groups holding countless awards and a catalog of hit songs, it seems that Joey Fatone and AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys are preparing for a special tour that not only showcases their talent but offers fans a “90s throwback” like no other.

Proving that 2024 is going to be a memorable year, both Fatone and McLean announced earlier this month that they would be going on tour together. Starting on March 15, the singers will embark on the A Legendary Night tour. And much like the name suggests, it will be legendary since the stars will perform songs from both *NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys.

Discussing the upcoming tour with Audacy’s 96.5 WTIC-FM, Fatone explained how the duo already performed a few shows to see how fans reacted. “We did this in Tampa, Florida, we did this show — it was kinda a ’90s throwback and people loved it. We had such a blast, we had such a fun time doing it we were like, ‘Dude, why don’t we just put this out there for a couple of shows [and] see if people want to come see it?'”

The One Song Joey Fatone Is Looking Forward To Performing

Having worked with each other numerous times over the decades, Fatone shared his excitement for the tour. “I hope our fans are ready for a show that’ll take them on a journey through the magic of *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and everything-in-between. This show is all about fun and reminiscing and we can’t wait to share this moment with audiences across the country.”

It isn’t just fans who are excited about a tour featuring hit songs from both bands as Fatone revealed McLean is also looking forward to performing some of *NSYNC’s hits. “Like, I think ‘This I Promise You’ he’s always wanted to do. So, we’ve done it. He’s like, ‘Can we do it? Can we do it?’ I’m like, ‘OK, we’ll do it.’ And for me, it was always ‘Quit Playing Games.’ I always loved [it]. I never got a chance to really do that, so that might be a song.”

No matter which songs they decide to perform, Fatone promised, “This tour gives us the chance to combine the best of both musical worlds.”

