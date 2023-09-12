Will *NSYNC Reunite at the VMAs?

In recent weeks, the internet has been abuzz with discussion around a possible reunion of the record-breaking boy band *NSYNC. A streak of new social media posts from the group’s former members has led many fans to predict a surprise appearance at tonight’s (September 12) MTV Music Video Awards.

Videos by American Songwriter

Rumors of an unannounced joint appearance have increased in the past twenty-four hours after former bandmates Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass shared photos taken in the New York City area on September 11. JC Chasez also posted a snapshot to social media on Monday, showing him relaxing inside a private jet, although it was unclear what location he was flying to.

Chris Kirkpatrick also shared an image of a New York City Fire Department truck with a short written remembrance of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. It’s unclear if he took the photo himself or if it was taken at an earlier date.

The sudden burst of activity on each of the former bandmate’s social media pages has only intensified rumors of an upcoming reunion. In August, promotional posters for the forthcoming movie Trolls Band Together appeared around New York City and Los Angeles. The banners include a QR code, which triggers a website to open on curious onlookers’ phones. From there, visitors can access a snippet of a new song, shared to a page with a logo remarkably similar to the one *NSYNC used during the late 1990s.

[RELATED: 3 *NSYNC Collaborations That Will Make You Nostalgic]

Multiple outlets have reported that the band will be featured on a song recorded for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack, but other details about the project have been kept under wraps. Lance Bass has been actively interacting with fans on TikTok in recent days, liking comments on his videos asking for a reunion tour.

The last time *NSYNC appeared at the MTV VMAs was ten years ago when they performed a medley of hits before Timberlake accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

A decade later, fans are still eager to see the band back on stage together. According to TMZ, a source tells them, “there will not be a performance, the guys will only be presenting.”

*NSYNC fans will have to wait and see what happens, but only for a few more hours. The 2023 MTV Music Video Awards will air tonight (September 12), beginning at 8 p.m. EDT.

Photo by Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images